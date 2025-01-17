Growth in Cambridge exams in Indonesia highlights rising demand for international education

November 2024 Cambridge IGCSE results released worldwide today – global entries up by 10%

Indonesia sees 26% increase in candidates for the Cambridge November 2024 exam series

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Students celebrated recently as Cambridge International Education (Cambridge) released the results of its November 2024 Cambridge IGCSE and O Level exam series to more than 111,000 students worldwide. Global entries for Cambridge IGCSE increased by 10%, resulting in the largest ever November exam series for the qualification.



SIS Semarang school, Indonesia

Cambridge International AS & A Level results from the November 2024 series were released on 9 January to more than 92,000 students worldwide. Entries for Cambridge International AS & A Level grew by 7% on November 2023.

In Indonesia, overall entries for Cambridge International AS & A Level, IGCSE and O Level qualifications grew by 22% on November 2023 – with a 26% increase in candidates. The growth highlights the increasing demand from parents for international education that aligns with their local needs and aspirations. More students globally took Cambridge exams in 2024 than in any previous year.

The November exam series is most popular with schools in or near the Southern Hemisphere, with 475,075 exam entries in total from 4061 schools in 137 countries. Mathematics remains the most popular subject, with an increase of 19% in entries at Cambridge International AS & A Level on November 2023. The data also show that globally more students are choosing subjects which increase their employability skills:

At Cambridge IGCSE, entries for Computer Science increased by 20%; Accounting by 13% and Business Studies by 10%.

Entries for Cambridge IGCSE Global Perspectives, which focuses on development of skills to help students be ready for the world, rose by 18%.

Rod Smith, Group Managing Director for International Education at Cambridge said: “Cambridge is focused on making an international education as widely available as possible to help students make the most of exciting global opportunities and be resilient in the face of change. I’d like to congratulate everyone who has gained Cambridge qualifications in our November series and thank all the teachers who have supported them. Now they are ready for their next steps in the world, and I wish them every success.“

Cambridge has over 160 years’ experience in delivering international exams and provides education to nearly one million students every year.