MONTECH Debuts the Heritage: A New Era of Leather Craft & High-End PC

TAIPEI, Jan. 18, 2025



Heritage: A New Era of Leather Craft & High-End PC

Where Luxury Meets Practicality

The Heritage redefines sophistication with its timeless blend of premium leather and durable metal. Signature triangular accents showcase the brand’s identity, while the suitcase-style leather handle combines elegance with portability. Designed for those who value style and functionality, the Heritage offers both striking aesthetics and convenience.

Compact Design, Powerful Performance

Heritage proves that great things come in small packages. Designed to maximize internal capacity and deliver exceptional performance, it supports a wide range of cooling solutions, making it ideal for high-performance build in a compact form factor.

Top Radiator: 280mm/360mm

Air Cooler: 170 mm

mm Fans Support: Up to 9 fans.

With its space-saving design and advanced cooling potential, the Heritage is engineered for users who demand efficiency and power in one elegant package.

Stability Meets Modern Elegance

Breaking away from traditional four-corner designs, the Heritage features sleek, elongated feet that enhance stability and elevate its modern aesthetic, blending functional support with refined style.

Elegance with Practical Utility

The Heritage PRO includes 4 premium GF 120 fans pre-installed and a replaceable handle connection point, enabling users to attach an accessory bracket for hanging headphones or other essentials. This thoughtful feature enhances functionality without compromising the case’s sleek and sophisticated design.

Release Date & Pricing

The Heritage will be available for purchase on January 18, 2025, 9AM ET.

Heritage Black & White : US$89.9

& : Heritage PRO Black & White : US$109 .9

About MONTECH

Established by Telon Co. Ltd. in 2016, MONTECH is a powerhouse in the PC gaming industry, committed to delivering excellence in every product. With a focus on simplicity in design, unparalleled quality and safety, and user-friendly experiences, MONTECH has earned the trust of PC builders worldwide. Known for providing top-performance products at competitive prices, MONTECH has rapidly ascended to become a market leader in the USA and Asia.

Driven by innovation and a relentless pursuit of perfection, MONTECH is on an aggressive expansion path, bringing its cutting-edge solutions to a global audience. Join the revolution in PC gaming and experience the MONTECH difference.

For more information, visit www.montechpc.com