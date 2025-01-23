Infinitus Honored as “China Top Employer” for Five Consecutive Years

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On the evening of January 16, 2025, the annual “China Top Employers” list was announced. Infinitus secured the coveted title of “China Top Employer 2025” for the fifth year in a row.



Infinitus honored as “China Top Employer 2025”

In an environment characterized by constant technological progress, economic change and evolving social dynamics, organizations and individuals alike face myriad challenges. The recognition fully demonstrates Infinitus’ commitment to creating an outstanding workplace in the midst of these challenging circumstances. It also highlights the remarkable achievements that have been made in partnership with its employees. Below we take a closer look at the reasons why Infinitus was praised by the authorities in this year’s certification.

Revitalizing Corporate Culture and Enhancing Team Synergy

Our corporate culture permeates every aspect of team collaboration, fostering seamless integration.

Management takes the lead in cultural introspection through listening to employee feedback, acting on collective consensus, and unleashing the true potential of our cultural ethos.

Cultural ambassadors and workshops are crucial in preserving the authenticity and vitality of our practices, enriching our cultural narrative.

Through engaging cultural stories, animations, and workplace adornments, we ensure our culture is not only engaging but also unforgettable, captivating the eyes, minds, and hearts of our employees.

Elevating Learning and Development: Empowering Employees for Continuous Achievement

Infinitus champions the continuous learning and growth of its employees, urging them to actively embrace organizational transformation and seek opportunities for personal and professional growth.

The Infinitus Learning Season saw over 2,700 participants, collectively logging more than 5,000 hours of learning, enriching their knowledge and skills across various domains.

In alignment with strategic talent needs, initiatives like the internal mobility program energize our workforce, encouraging active participation in organizational developments and facilitating personal breakthroughs.

Geek contests and stories celebrate small successes, motivating a collective pursuit of excellence.

Fostering a Vibrant and Healthy Work Environment

Infinitus embraces healthy and joyful work practices, creating a fulfilling workplace experience that accompanies employees throughout their career journey through a multitude of engaging programs and activities.

Activities range from wellness drink tasting and spatial exploration games to work celebrations and family gatherings during Mid-Autumn festival, ensuring enjoyment at every stage of employment.

A variety of seasonal sports programs, including basketball, boxing, rock climbing, swimming, and ice skating, cater to every athletic interest.

Wellness days, mental health counseling platforms, and anti-fraud workshops provide a robust foundation for employee well-being and happiness.

The “China Top Employer 2025” certification serves as a testament to the recognition and encouragement for Infinitus’ unwavering dedication to talent development and employee career advancement. Looking ahead, Infinitus remains committed to fostering a sense of pride and identity among its employees, uniting to build a healthier and happier life for all.