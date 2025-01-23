Massimo Motor to Participate in The Microcap Conference 2025

GARLAND, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) (“Massimo”), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats, today announced that management will attend The Microcap Conference 2025 taking place January 28-30, 2025, Borgata Hotel Spa & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Massimo Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Yunhao Chen, will attend The Microcap Conference 2025 where she is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with investors, and will host a live presentation during the event.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact MZ Group at MAMO@mzgroup.us.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. Founded in 2009, Massimo Motor believes it offers some of the most value packed UTV’s, off-road, and on-road vehicles in the industry. The company’s product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style minibikes. Founded in 2020, Massimo Marine manufactures and sells Pontoon and Tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo Group is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf carts and pontoon boats. The company’s 376,000-square-foot factory is in the heart of the Dallas / Fort Worth area of Texas in the city of Garland. For more information, visit massimomotor.com and massimomarine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the use of proceeds thereof.

