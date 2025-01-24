Clear Skies Ahead: Agoda’s Guide to February’s ‘Fresh Air Getaways’

SINGAPORE, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda highlights seven destinations in Asia where travelers are likely to enjoy fresh and healthy air this February. From the snowy landscapes of Sapporo to the coastal beauty of El Nido, these locations are expected to offer a breath of fresh air for those seeking a refreshing getaway.

February is traditionally the month in which certain regions face air quality challenges, caused by a combination of vehicle emissions, seasonal agricultural practices, and climatic conditions. While efforts are being made in many locations to combat the increase of PM2.5 dust particles, some might prefer to travel to destinations that are more likely to offer cleaner air.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, “Traveling is all about new experiences, and what better way to refresh than by visiting a destination that offers clean, crisp air? Whether it’s the snowy streets of Sapporo or the sunny shores of El Nido, Agoda is here to make any fresh air getaway a reality.”

Agoda highlights seven destinations that are likely to offer fresh air in February based on historical PM2.5 data. The destinations are:

Sapporo, Japan

Sapporo, known for its winter wonderland scenery, provides not only stunning snow-covered landscapes but also crisp, clean air. In early February, visitors can enjoy the famous Sapporo Snow Festival while breathing in the refreshing atmosphere.

Kuching, Malaysia

In Malaysia, Kuching offers a tropical escape with its lush greenery and good air quality, making it an ideal destination for nature enthusiasts. The city is a gateway to the natural wonders of Borneo, providing a perfect blend of urban and natural experiences.

El Nido, the Philippines

El Nido in the Philippines is celebrated for its pristine beaches and clear waters. The coastal town benefits from sea breezes, ensuring a pleasant and healthy environment for travelers. It’s a paradise for those looking to unwind by the sea and explore vibrant marine life.

Singapore

Known for its urban sophistication, Singapore also boasts numerous green spaces and parks that contribute to its commendable air quality. Visitors can enjoy the Gardens by the Bay or take a leisurely stroll through the Botanic Gardens, all while enjoying the city’s clean air.

Gangneung, South Korea

Meanwhile, Gangneung in South Korea offers a mix of cultural experiences and natural beauty, with its low PM2.5 levels providing a clean air experience. The city’s coastal location and cultural festivals make it a lively destination for fresh air seekers.

Nantou, Taiwan

Nantou, Taiwan, surrounded by mountains and lakes, offers a serene escape with good air quality. Visitors can explore the picturesque Sun Moon Lake and enjoy the tranquil surroundings, making it a perfect spot for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Koh Lipe, Thailand

Koh Lipe, a small island in southern Thailand, is renowned for its crystal-clear waters and colorful coral reefs. The island’s location in the southern Satun province benefits the air quality and ensures a peaceful environment, ideal for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy nature’s tranquility.

These destinations are not only likely to offer cleaner air but also a variety of experiences, from cultural festivals to natural wonders. Travelers can explore Agoda’s offerings, which include over 5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. For more information, visit Agoda.com or download the Agoda app.