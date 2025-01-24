Hyundai MOBIS moves forward with its new ‘Move Improved’ campaign

With a tagline ‘Move Improved’, advanced mobility technologies are introduced in a joyful and relatable story of driving experience.

Through social media launch, it aims to create a better understanding of the Hyundai MOBIS’ brand and its mobility technologies.

Boosting the global attention of Holographic Windshield Display, Human-centric Interior Lighting, and e-Corner System technology.

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai MOBIS (KRX 012330) is shifting gears with an electrifying global campaign that puts the future of mobility directly into the hands of Millennials and Gen Z.

‘Move Improved’ campaign by Hyundai MOBIS

Hyundai MOBIS’ new campaign is built around the concept of “Move Improved,” a bold testament to its innovative spirit and commitment to designing transformative mobility solutions. More than just technology, it’s about creating relatable, exciting experiences tailored for the next generation of drivers.

Launching on Hyundai MOBIS’ official YouTube and Instagram channels, the campaign’s global rollout includes dynamic social media activations. This multi-platform approach ensures the campaign reaches audiences worldwide, engaging them in an exciting, interactive journey.

Through the campaign, Hyundai MOBIS introduces three of its latest developments including Holographic Windshield Display, Human Centric Lighting System, and e-Corner System. These technologies drew tremendous attention from global audiences at recent CES 2024 and 2025 exhibition.

Holographic Windshield Display

Hyundai MOBIS’ holographic windshield display is the next-level head-up display technology that made its first public viewing at CES 2025. It uses multiple projectors and a special film called HOE (Holographic Optical Element) to transform regular windshield into a versatile infotainment screen for both driver and passengers. Teamed up with world-renowned optical company Zeiss, Hyundai MOBIS aims to mass-produce the item by 2027.

Human-Centric Interior Lighting System

Reimagining the in-car experience, the human-centric interior lighting system, introduced at CES 2025, adapts dynamically to the driver’s mood and environment. By responding to physical and mental states, this system creates a personalized ambiance that enhances comfort and well-being. By utilizing in-cabin camera sensor and driver’s brainwave monitoring device, it provides over 32 different lighting scenarios to satisfy driver and passengers at any different settings.

e-Corner System

The e-Corner system redefines urban mobility by offering unparalleled maneuverability. Capable of rotating wheels up to 90 degrees, this innovation integrates advanced steering, braking, and suspension technologies. Drivers can navigate tight spaces, perform crab driving, and experience unmatched control. Hyundai MOBIS demonstrated e-Corner system in action by installing it onto a concept vehicle called MOBION at CES 2024.

These groundbreaking technologies are slated to enter mass production as early as 2027, underscoring the company’s dedication to shaping smarter, safer, and more connected mobility experiences.

“Hyundai MOBIS, as the 6th largest automotive supplier, is well-recognized in the industry for our expertise in mobility technologies and solutions. However, the brand is yet to build familiarity among the general public who are closely consuming mobility technology through their everyday driving experiences. So, through “Move Improved” campaign, we hoped to deliver a message that mobility experiences can be improved with MOBIS’ technology,” said Hyun Seob Lee, the vice president of Communication Division at Hyundai MOBIS.

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no. 6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company’s products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting, and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates its R&D headquarters in Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China, and India. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.mobis.com.

Media Contact

Choon Kee Hwang: ckhwang@mobis.com

Jihyun Han: jihyun.han@mobis.com