Kaplan (Singapore)’s New City Campus at Odeon 333: Empowering Students for Success in the Future Economy

From left to right, Professor Peter Waring, Professor Simon McKirdy, Professor Andrew Deeks, His Excellency Allaster Cox, Ms Denise Phua, Mr David Jones, and Dr Susie Khoo commemorated the launch of the Odeon 333 City Campus

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 January 2025 – Kaplan (Singapore) officially launched its new Odeon 333 City Campuson 17 January 2025, another dynamic hub for delivering Murdoch University and Kaplan programmes and fostering a vibrant environment for student activities. This landmark occasion also celebrates the longstanding partnership between Murdoch University and Kaplan, recently renewed for another 15 years in 2024.

The launch comes at a milestone year, with Singapore and Australia celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations in 2025, a moment that underscores the important role of education in strengthening connections between the two nations. This year also marks Murdoch University’s 50th anniversary and 25 years of delivering quality education to students in Singapore, making the new campus opening a fitting reflection of Kaplan and Murdoch’s shared commitment to advancing education and collaboration.

Professor Andrew Deeks, Vice-Chancellor and President of Murdoch University shared, “Over the past five decades, Murdoch has grown from a single campus in Perth to a university with a global presence. We began with a culture of critical thinking, of nurturing a community of scholars who are dedicated to making a positive impact – and with a commitment to academic excellence – and this has not changed today. As we embark on this new chapter, we reaffirm our commitment to international partnerships, and we look forward to building a brighter future in Singapore for a long time to come.”

The new campus inauguration was graced by distinguished guests, His Excellency Allaster Cox, Australian High Commissioner to Singapore, and Ms Denise Phua, Mayor of Central Singapore District, who officiated the event with a symbolic LED ball lighting ceremony. Guests were also treated to a campus tour, featuring immersive VR demonstrations that brought cutting-edge technology to life, along with a livestream connection to Murdoch’s Perth campus, showcasing the exciting potential for lessons to transcend physical boundaries.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Susie Khoo, President of Kaplan (Singapore) remarked, “This campus represents more than a new space right in the heart of the city; it embodies our commitment to investing in education, offering students diverse pathways to success and supporting them in achieving their learning goals. Located in Odeon 333, a BCA Green Mark Platinum-certified2 building, it also reflects our dedication to sustainability and building a better future.”

Campus Features

The Kaplan City Campus @ Odeon 333 spans three levels, offering thoughtfully designed study areas and well-equipped classrooms that promote learning and innovation in today’s tech-driven landscape. Its facilities include high-capacity computer labs, a wellness room, a reference room, and the Connexion, which is equipped with writable tables that double as height-adjustable whiteboards, enabling dynamic and interactive learning experiences. Additionally, a club room enhances the student experience by offering a welcoming space for relaxation, social interaction, and community-building.

High-Capacity Computer Labs

Our state-of-the-art computer labs are designed to equip students with future-ready skills in this transformative age of AI. Featuring cutting-edge hardware for maximum performance and productivity, the labs are optimised with dual monitors and an inverted-U layout that facilitates seamless interaction between students and lecturers to enhance learning outcomes.

Wellness Room

Among its key features, the campus provides a dedicated wellness room to support students’ mental and physical well-being. This serene space is designed for relaxation and self-care, ensuring a holistic approach to student support.

Club Room

With amenities for leisure, collaboration, and games such as air hockey, darts, tabletop curling, and a game console, this vibrant space offers students a place to unwind, connect, and spark creativity.

Self-Study Areas

Configured to facilitate self-study or productive group discussions while maintaining an environment conducive to focused studies, our multiple self-study areas offer a blend of comfort and functionality.

Odeon 333 City Campus Opening Promotion

About Kaplan (Singapore)

Kaplan (Singapore) is part of Kaplan Inc., one of the world’s most diverse education providers, and is 4-year EduTrust certified, demonstrating the excellent quality of our programmes and services, as well as business operations. To date, Kaplan (Singapore) has students from over 55 countries and regions, and has served more than 100,000 graduates. With over 450 academic and professional certification programme options for higher learning and skills development, Kaplan (Singapore) provides opportunities for individuals to pursue lifelong learning. Find out more at www.kaplan.com.sg.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retainment, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 27 countries continue Stanley’s mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 15,000 corporate clients, and 3,300 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at www.kaplan.com.

About Murdoch University

Since opening our doors in 1974, Murdoch University has been committed to making education accessible to all. Our New Strategy reaffirmed our purpose, focusing on three strategic themes of; Sustainability, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion and being the university of choice for First Nations People, which we bring to life through our core activities of Education, Research and Engagement. Our journey has seen us become a leading voice in conservation science, a place that encourages diversity and acknowledges the wrongs of the past, to support a more inclusive and equitable future. It’s why we are committed to building a brighter future, together.