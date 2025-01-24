Nuevocor Welcomes Andreas Wallnöfer as Chairman of the Board of Directors

SINGAPORE and PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nuevocor, an IND-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing functional cures to treat cardiomyopathies with aberrant mechanobiology, today announces the appointment of Dr. Andreas Wallnöfer as Chairman of Nuevocor’s Board of Directors.

Andreas Wallnöfer has over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, including 12 years as a member of the F. Hoffmann-La Roche Pharma R&D Executive Leadership team and nearly a decade serving as a board member for several biotechnology companies. He has been a Partner at the Swiss venture capital firm BioMedPartners and later at Jeito Capital, a global leading European investment company based in Paris.

An accomplished investor, board member and operator, Andreas has played a pivotal role in successfully developing many innovative companies. He has contributed to numerous successful exits, including the recent acquisition of EyeBio by MSD for a total deal value of US$3 billion, achieved only three years after the company’s inception.

Prior to his career in venture capital, he was Head of Cardiovascular and Metabolism (CVM) R&D at Roche and a member of the Roche/Genentech Portfolio Committee. Andreas was part of several successful product developments and market introductions. Before the integration of Genentech (now a wholly owned member of the Roche Group), Andreas was Global Head of Clinical Research and Exploratory Development and led the R&D organization at multiple sites in Europe, the U.S., and Asia. He had a key role in the integration of the Roche and Genentech development organizations and, subsequently, led Roche’s Early Development Department.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Andreas as Chairman of Nuevocor’s Board and look forward to benefiting from his experience in life-sciences investment as well as expertise in cardiovascular diseases,” said Dr. Yann Chong Tan, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Nuevocor. “Having moved several companies towards successful exits, Andreas’ experience will be a major asset to Nuevocor as we continue to grow and demonstrate the value of our therapeutic assets in treating cardiomyopathies.”

“Nuevocor is at the frontier of next generation gene therapy. Particularly as former Head of Cardiovascular Research and Development at Roche, it is very motivating to see how Nuevocor’s promising technology may sustainably benefit and improve the lives of patients with cardiomyopathies” said Dr. Andreas Wallnöfer.

About Nuevocor

Nuevocor is a biotechnology company that is pioneering an innovative pathway-centric approach to developing functional cures for heart conditions known as cardiomyopathies. By harnessing our PrOSIA™ mechanobiology platform, Nuevocor designs genetic medicines to target the biomechanical root cause of these diseases. Nuevocor’s approach surpasses the limitations of traditional gene therapy, which focuses on individual gene mutations, to treat defects within shared disease pathways across multiple genetic cardiomyopathies. This enables us to extend our impact to broader patient populations.