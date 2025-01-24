The State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company has implemented measures to guarantee smooth and reliable “charging services” for the Spring Festival travel season

CHANGZHOU, China, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As people return home with a year’s harvest and joy, highway traffic has surged, especially at key traffic nodes such as the Fangmaoshan service area on the Hurong Expressway in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province. The number of new energy vehicles (NEVs) requiring charging has significantly increased compared to usual.

At the Fangmaoshan service area, numerous vehicles are parked for rest and charging. State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company has installed eight charging stations to support NEV owners traveling during this period. One NEV owner remarked, “There are plenty of charging stations, and there wasn’t much queuing today. I charged my car for about half an hour, reaching 80% capacity, which provides a range of approximately 400 kilometers. Getting home will be no problem.”

To alleviate charging pressure, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company has also installed a temporary high-power charging facility with four charging guns, each capable of delivering 240 kilowatts. This allows up to 20 NEVs to charge simultaneously, reaching 80% capacity within half an hour. According to Yin Yehong, the Comprehensive Director of State Grid Changzhou Electric Vehicle Service Co., Ltd., similar temporary charging facilities have been set up at other key service areas like Gehu to ensure timely charging for NEVs.

In anticipation of the Spring Festival travel peak, the company’s operation and maintenance personnel conduct regular inspections and targeted maintenance at charging stations with high usage. Additionally, the company has increased operation and maintenance staff, optimized the scheduling system for charging stations, and ensured fast response times to guarantee the normal operation of charging facilities during the holiday season.