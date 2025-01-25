Cangzhou’s Huanghua Port Achieves Notable Growth as a Major Coastal Economic Hub

CANGZHOU, China, Jan. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from xinhuanet:

In 2024, Huanghua Port, located in Cangzhou, Hebei Province, underscored its growing importance in China’s maritime logistics by handling a record 355 million tons of cargo, a 7.35% increase from the previous year. This milestone marks the fifth year the port has surpassed the 300-million-ton mark, reinforcing its strategic significance in the Bohai Economic Rim.

Strategically located on China’s Bohai Bay and at the core of the Bohai Economic Rim, Huanghua Port serves as the most accessible seaport for northwest China and the central and southern areas of Hebei. It has risen as one of the country’s leading ports with extensive transport links to China’s interior and connections to major ports worldwide. The port engages in trade with over 200 ports across more than 50 countries and regions. Notably, Huanghua Port is also the world’s first fully automated bulk cargo facility, consistently ranking among the top in China’s port industry in terms of labor productivity and per capita benefits.

Strategic Expansion and Global Connectivity

Huanghua Port has opened up five new international trade routes including connections to the U.S. West Coast, India, and Pakistan, bringing the total to 20 routes. The introduction of an express container line to the U.S. West Coast last November is particularly significant, offering the quickest maritime connection from northern China to a key American economic region

Moreover, the port’s leadership convened the Cangzhou Huanghua Port-Dubai Investment and Cooperation Promotion Meeting in Dubai in May 2024, signaling a robust push towards global market integration. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to attract international partnerships and expand its influence beyond Asia.

Fostering Growth Through the Ongoing Development of Coastal Industries

The rapid development of local industries tied to the region’s proximity to the sea is driving significant economic advancements. The city of Cangzhou is actively supporting an innovative coastal economy, with efforts to enhance, expand, and strengthen the industrial chain. This initiative has attracted key projects and expanded the cluster of coastal industries, significantly contributing to regional economic growth.

Building Momentum with New Opportunities

On January 10, the inaugural 2025 Sino-Europe train service from Huanghua Port to Almaty, Kazakhstan was launched, with nine trains now regularly operating on two routes: Huanghua Port – Moscow and Huanghua Port – Almaty.

As Cangzhou Huanghua Port moves into 2025, it will solidify its status as a diverse, comprehensive, and modern major port, capitalizing on the opportunities presented by the development of the coastal economic belt. The port aims to support key industries including green chemicals, biomedicine, high-end equipment manufacturing, and modern logistics, further promoting the integration and mutual prosperity of the port and its industrial sectors.

Looking ahead, Cangzhou is focused on reinforcing its role as a resilient coastal economic hub. This includes expanding the capabilities of Huanghua Port, enhancing the productivity of local industrial clusters, and promoting competitive market practices. The city aims to boost the port’s profile on the international stage, which it believes will contribute significantly to the economic growth of northern China and the Beijing–Tianjin–Hebei region.