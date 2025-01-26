State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company Successfully Completes First Comprehensive UAV Patrol of Distribution Lines

XUZHOU,china, Jan. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, with the successful completion of the UAV patrol on the Xuzhou Tongshan Jiao third line, State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company has achieved its first comprehensive UAV patrol of distribution lines. Since last year, the company has implemented a rigorous closed-loop control system for drone operations, encompassing pre-flight planning, real-time flight progress monitoring, post-flight quality verification, and defect elimination. This systematic approach has been applied to 2,126 scheduled flights covering all operational distribution lines, ensuring a thorough “carpet-style” inspection.

The patrol focused on identifying critical issues such as tree-line conflicts, channel obstructions, foreign objects, aged connection points, discharge traces, and structural fractures that could compromise the reliable operation of distribution lines and equipment. A comprehensive quality assurance process was established to verify the accuracy and completeness of patrol data, including work order submissions, data integrity, photo standards, and defect identification. This process ensures optimal UAV patrol outcomes and promotes continuous improvement in patrol quality.

Additionally, the company is developing a UAV patrol defect database to facilitate a closed-loop workflow of “precise patrol + targeted defect elimination.” Defects are categorized based on severity, enabling maintenance personnel to prioritize corrective actions effectively. This initiative enhances the overall reliability of the distribution network.

Looking ahead, State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company plans to enhance personnel training and explore innovative patrol modes such as adaptive flying and live detection patrols. These efforts aim to further improve patrol efficiency and quality, supporting the city’s distribution network development.