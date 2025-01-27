ATFX Celebrates the Year of the Snake at The Icebreakers Chinese New Year Dinner 2025

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX proudly participated as a Platinum Sponsor of The Icebreakers Chinese New Year Dinner 2025, an event organized by the 48 Group, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in the UK (CCCUK), and the China-Britain Business Council (CBBC). Held on January 22, 2025, in the Ballroom of The Dorchester Hotel, London, this highly anticipated gathering celebrated the Year of the Snake with distinguished guests from the business, diplomatic, academic, and cultural sectors.

Widely regarded as one of the most significant UK-China events of the year, The Icebreakers Dinner offered an opportunity for meaningful networking and dialogue between influential leaders from both nations. As a global leader in the financial trading industry, ATFX recognizes the importance of bridging communities and creating opportunities for cross-border growth. By sponsoring events like The Icebreakers, the company emphasizes its dedication to fostering international partnerships and celebrating cultural exchange.

The event featured distinguished guests, including Jack Perry, Chairman of the 48 Group and Chief Executive of London Export Corporation; FANG Wenjian, Chairman of CCCUK and General Manager of Bank of China London Branch; Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles, Chair of CBBC and Senior Adviser at HSBC Holdings; and Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX. Jack Perry expressed his gratitude to ATFX for its sponsorship, while Joe Li presented the evening’s raffle to selecting the winners.

The Year of the Snake, symbolizing wisdom, transformation, and adaptability, aligns with ATFX’s mission to empower traders and investors with the tools, knowledge, and resources needed to succeed in an ever-changing global market. The event also provided ATFX with a platform to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and to share its vision for driving sustainable growth in the financial sector.

ATFX’s presence at The Icebreakers Chinese New Year Dinner highlights its commitment to innovation and leadership in the financial trading industry. With a footprint in over 23 locations worldwide, ATFX continues to champion initiatives that promote collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the pursuit of excellence. By supporting this event, ATFX strengthens its role as a cultural bridge and reinforces its dedication to fostering prosperity on a global scale.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 23 locations and licenses from regulatory authorities including the UK’s FCA, Australian ASIC, Cypriot CySEC, UAE’s SCA, Hong Kong SFC and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.