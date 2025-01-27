Audience Invited to Try Martial Arts at Japanese Budo Event in Vientiane

On 25 January, Lao and Japanese martial artists gathered at the Budo Center to showcase the performance disciplines of Kendo, Aikido, Karatedo, and Judo. The demonstration included a variety of training techniques, fighting skills, and the unique characteristics of each martial art.

The event, the 22nd Japanese Martial Arts (Budo) Demonstration, was organized by the Embassy of Japan in Laos, with practitioners affiliated with the Lao National Judo Federation, the Lao National Karatedo Federation, the Lao National Aikido Club, and the Lao Kendo Club.

“This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Laos. To commence this memorial year, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone visited Japan from 21 to 23 January. I am pleased to host today’s martial arts demonstration as a major event in Laos following Prime Minister Sonexay’s visit to Japan,” said Koizumi Tsutomu, Ambassador of Japan to Laos, in his opening speech.

During the event, members of the audience were invited to participate and learn basic martial arts skills from experienced instructors in a hands-on trial session.

“I am convinced that the spirit of martial arts, including courtesy and respect for others, which can be glimpsed in their posture and every gesture, will surely be passed on to the next generation,” the ambassador concluded.