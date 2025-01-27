Spiber Inc. announces strategic partnership with Botto Giuseppe and launches 100% Brewed Protein™ yarn for the first time in collaboration with a European mill

YAMAGATA, Japan, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Spiber, a pioneer in protein fibre (ISO 2076), produced using cutting-edge fermentation technology, is proud to announce its successful partnership with Botto Giuseppe, a prestigious Italian premium mill renowned for its high-quality yarns made from natural fibers such as wool and cashmere.



Since beginning their collaboration in 2023, Spiber and Botto Giuseppe have been working to unlock the full potential of Spiber’s Brewed Protein™ fiber. “We are delighted to start this new collaboration with the development of such a high-tech fibre. It is a highlight in our sustainability journey,” says Silvio Botto Poala, CEO of Botto Giuseppe.

This partnership has resulted in the development of yarn blends containing 20%–50% Brewed Protein™ fiber combined with cashmere, as well as 100% Brewed Protein™ worsted yarn. Botto Giuseppe is the first European mill to successfully develop and market yarn made entirely from Brewed Protein™ fiber. These yarns are versatile, suitable for weaving and knitting, and can be used in a variety of applications such as shirts, suits, and jersey knitwear. All yarns are now available for purchase through Botto Giuseppe.

At Pitti Filati, taking place in Florence, Italy, from January 28–30 2025, Spiber is proud to showcase a polo shirt made from 100% Brewed Protein™ yarn developed by Botto Giuseppe . This fabric exhibits an elegant touch endowed by the nature of Brewed Protein™ fibers and the manufacturers’ expertise.

Looking ahead, both Spiber and Botto Giuseppe are excited to explore finer yarn counts in 100% Brewed Protein™ fiber materials and collaborate on customizations tailored for specific brands.

Product line

Brewed Protein worsted yarn

Composition: 100% Brewed Protein™ fiber

Count: 2/60NM, 1/60NM, 2/80NM

Cashmere/Brewed Protein woolen yarn

Composition:

80% cashmere, 20% Brewed Protein™ fiber

50% cashmere, 50% Brewed Protein™ fiber

Count: 2/27 NM

Spiber Inc.

Established in 2007, Spiber is a biotech venture company based in Yamagata, Japan. Dedicated to creating innovative solutions that contribute to sustainable well-being, Spiber has developed a new material solution inspired by nature’s diversity and circularity, the Brewed Protein™ material platform. By harnessing the power of precision fermentation, Spiber engineers proteins at the molecular level, resulting in versatile materials that can be tailored to specific needs. This innovative solution opens up new possibilities for sustainable and high-performance materials in various industries, including apparel, food, automotives, and more. Alongside our partners, Spiber is constantly exploring diverse new applications for Brewed Protein™ materials in order to help pave the way for a brighter future. Our passion lies in fostering a circular economy, minimizing our environmental impact, and working together to build a world that is inclusive, fair, and regenerative.

Brewed Protein™ fiber

A premium, plant-based material produced using Spiber’s fermentation (brewing) technology, providing a circular solution and pioneering a new cate no no gory of protein fibers. Brewed Protein™ fibers can be tailored to offer a silk-like sheen and delicacy, a luxurious smooth feel akin to cashmere, or the loftiness of high-quality wool. Due to its plant-based ingredients and precision fermentation process, Brewed Protein™ fiber has the potential to significantly reduce environmental and animal welfare impacts compared to traditional materials.

Botto Giuseppe e Figli S.p.A.

Botto Giuseppe e Figli S.p.A. has been producing fine yarns and fabrics since 1876. Today, the fourth generation of the family runs an international business with many of the world’s most prestigious luxury customers. From yarns to fabrics to jersey: products that focus on research, traceability, and reduced environmental impact.

Every year the Naturalis Fibra collections are enhanced with extraordinary yarns such as Flair, Fairwool, Slowool and fabrics like Slowoolly, SlowoolEarth, Flair Earth which are sustainable products and solutions that mirror the company’s corporate philosophy.

Botto Giuseppe e Figli S.p.A is an international company that operates all over the world, and with the most important international fashion companies. It targets the Italian market as well as foreign markets such as the USA, Japan, China, Korea, France and Germany.

