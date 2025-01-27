Tai O Heritage Hotel Open House 2025 Where Heritage Meets Innovation

Click here to download high-resolution pictures.

HONG KONG, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tai O Heritage Hotel’s annual Open House will be held on 8 –9 February 2025, providing the public with the opportunity to explore this century-old heritage building and Hong Kong’s first UNESCO-awarded hotel first-hand.



This year promises even more excitement with vibrant festive decorations. In addition to Tai O delicacies and complimentary docent tours, for the first time, we incorporate AR (Augmented Reality) technology, offering guests a new way to appreciate the background and original appearance of this revitalised gem, which formerly served as the Tai O Police Station.

The well-received ‘Traditional Sampan Experience’ is making a comeback. Additionally, Tai O Heritage Hotel joins hands with the Tai O Cultural Association on ‘Traditional Fishing Net Weaving Workshop’, providing guests with an enriched experience of the nautical culture of Hong Kong’s charming fishing village.

Event Highlights

Open House Room Package

Available on 7-9 February 2025, starting from HKD1,500*.

Privileges include:

One-night accommodation

Set breakfast for two

Open Day Special Set for two

Complimentary sampan boat ride* on designated dates

Reservations & details: https://www.taioheritagehotel.com/en/stay/packages/open-house-package/

Open House Offers

Guests registering docent tours online will receive a complimentary drink voucher^ for redemption of hotel’s signature drink, Mangrove Special, upon completing the tour.

Dine-in guests at Tai O Lookout during the Open House will receive a HK$50 dining voucher^, which can be used on the next visit.



Hotel Docent Tours

Youth ambassadors that have received training from Walk in Hong Kong will serve as docents, sharing fascinating stories about the hotel’s history as the Old Tai O Police Station. This year, for the first time, AR (Augmented Reality) technology will be utilised to showcase the hotel’s previous form as the Tai O Police Station, offering guests a vivid and immersive experience.

Docent Tour Timetable

Saturday, 8 February 2025 Sunday, 9 February 2025 12:30 – 1:30pm 11:00am – 12:00nn 2:00 – 3:00pm 12:30 – 1:30pm 3:15 – 4:15pm 2:00 – 3:00pm 4:30 – 5:30pm 3:15 – 4:15pm 4:30 – 5:00pm

Admissions: 120 persons per session, 20 minutes per session (on a first-come, first-served basis)

Assembly point: Tai O Heritage Hotel pavilion

Registration & details: https://www.taioheritagehotel.com/en/hotel-open-house/



Traditional Sampan Experience

The man-powered sampan was the main means of transporting and commuting at Tai O in the old days. Participants will board traditional sampans and learn about the maritime traditions from the helmsmen.

Tai O Heritage Hotel and Tai O Cultural Association join hands to present the ‘Traditional Sampan Experience’ on 9 February 2025. Each session lasts about 40 minutes and is divided into two parts. First, participants will watch a documentary at the Tai O Fishermen Image Gallery, which shares the traditional sampan building process and tools. After that, participants will board a traditional sampan for a scenic ride through the waterways, learning about the rich heritage of Hong Kong’s charming fishing village from a unique perspective. Local villagers will row the boat while sharing stories about the water village and sampan culture.

Traditional Sampan Experience Timetable

Sunday, 9 February 2025 12:00nn – 12:40pm 12:20 – 13:00pm 12:40 – 13:20pm 13:00 – 13:40pm 13:20 – 14:00pm 13:40 – 14:20pm 14:00 – 14:40pm 14:20 – 15:00pm 14:40 – 15:20pm 15:00 – 15:40pm

Admissions: 15 persons per session, around 40 minutes per session (on a first-come, first-served basis)

Assembly point: Tai O Fishermen Image Gallery (Opposite to Tai O Bus Terminus)

For details and registration, please visit the official Facebook page of the Tai O Cultural Association.

( https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8WoYccIT423dwqGdBi4rsbsdpzoJYHy_qUeF7FqXgcazYTg/viewform )

Traditional Fishing Net Weaving Workshop

Hosted by the Tai O Cultural Association, local fishermen will demonstrate traditional craft to weave modern fishing net products, enabling guests to experience the indigenous fishing village culture. After the workshop, participants can take home their handmade creations to create lasting memories.

Venue: Tai O Heritage Hotel

Tai O Auspicious Art Installations

Spinning Good Wishes for the Year of the Snake

‘Spinning Good Wishes for the Year of the Snake’ comprises 138 dazzling, colourful windmills, which connote ‘movement of the heaven and earth’ and symbolises fortune, happiness and auspiciousness in Chinese culture. Tai O Heritage Hotel extends joy and hearty wishes to the community, wishing everyone a new year filled with boundless abundance and prosperity.

Auspicious Blessings Lanterns

Featuring 18 vibrant lanterns, ‘Auspicious Blessings Lanterns’ illuminate the picturesque coastal scenery, radiating joy and festivity — an unmissable photo spot for capturing cherished moments with family and friends.

Open Day Special Set at Tai O Lookout

Tai O Lookout presents the ‘Open Day Special Set’, priced at HK$328* for two persons. Enjoy a smorgasbord of dishes loaded with Tai O indigenous flavours, such as Crispy Chicken Wings with Shrimp Paste, Mini Fish Fillet Burger with Shrimp Paste Tartar Sauce and Mountain Begonia Pancake.

Available from 11:30 am – 17:00 pm

Reservation: +852 2985 8383

About the Hong Kong Heritage Conservation Foundation

Hong Kong Heritage Conservation Foundation Limited (HCF) is a not-for-profit organisation established by the Ng Family in March 2008. It identifies and showcases the heritage significance of historical projects. HCF holds the belief that conservation of cultural heritage helps the community to build a sense of identity and strengthen relationships in society. The primary objectives of HCF are to revitalise and conserve historic buildings, and to promote the appreciation and importance of cultural heritage to the community. Directors of HCF are enthusiastic supporters of community initiatives, and possess considerable experience in heritage buildings revitalisation projects. They have been actively involved in many heritage projects, including Tai O Heritage Hotel, The Fullerton Hotel Sydney, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, The Fullerton Waterboat House, Clifford Pier, Customs House and Far East Square.

www.hkheritage.org

About Tai O Heritage Hotel

Tai O Heritage Hotel, located in Shek Tsai Po Street, Tai O and surrounded by lush greenery, has been transformed from the 122-year-old Old Tai O Police Station, built in 1902 and graded as a Grade II historic building by the Antiquities Advisory Board. The hotel is part of Batch I of Hong Kong SAR Government Development Bureau’s Revitalising Historic Buildings through Partnership Scheme. Opened in March 2012 and operated as a not-for-profit social enterprise, Tai O Heritage Hotel provides free guided tours daily for the general public and charitable organisations with the aim of heightening awareness of the conservation of historic buildings. It is home to nine elegantly decorated rooms, the Heritage Interpretation Centre and the glass-roofed open-view restaurant Tai O Lookout. The Hotel has won the Award of Merit at UNESCO 2013 Asia- Pacific Cultural Heritage Awards and has been voted as ‘Asia’s Leading Heritage Hotel 2016′ in World Travel Awards™. It has welcomed more than 2 million visitors and guests since opening.