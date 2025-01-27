Tiger Brokers Wins Two Prestigious Awards from CME Group, Strengthening Its Global Fintech Leadership

HONG KONG, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tiger Brokers (HK) Global Limited (“Tiger Brokers (HK)”) has been honored with two prestigious awards by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME Group): “Broker Program Key Partner 2024” and “Futures and Options Nurturer 2024.” These accolades not only reinforce Tiger Brokers’ position as a leading global fintech broker but also recognize its outstanding achievements in the futures and options investment sector.

As a world-class online securities trading platform, Tiger Brokers is dedicated to providing clients with a superior trading experience and a diverse range of investment options. Last year, Tiger Brokers became one of the first mainstream online brokerage firms in Hong Kong to support the trading of both traditional securities and virtual assets on a single platform. Currently, professional investors in Hong Kong can access Tiger Brokers’ flagship platform, Tiger Trade, to conduct one-stop trading of 20 different virtual assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), as well as stocks, options, futures, US Treasuries, funds, and other global assets. This integration allows customers to manage global asset allocation more conveniently and seamlessly without the need to open multiple accounts across different brokers and platforms.

Felix Huang, Deputy CEO of Tiger Brokers, said “The awards from the CME Group recognize outstanding Asian brokers in the marketing and promotion of CME Group products. This recognition is a testament to Tiger Brokers’ unwavering commitment to serving global investors and injects new momentum into the Company’s future business development. Tiger Brokers will continue to invest in technology, products, and services, constantly optimizing and expanding its trading product range to provide clients with a more premium, convenient, and comprehensive global financial investment experience. Additionally, we will further deepen our strategic cooperation with international exchanges to jointly drive fintech innovation and development in the Hong Kong and global financial markets.”

Tiger Brokers (HK) Global Limited (Central number: BMU940) holds type 1, 2, 4, 5 and 9 licenses of the Securities and Futures Commission. Starting from 30th November 2022, with Tiger Trade, Tiger Brokers’ flagship app, Hong Kong users can trade financial products from major markets around the world, such as Hong Kong stocks, warrants, options, US stocks, US fractional shares and ETFs, etc., providing a one-stop solution to their investment needs. In the future, we will continue to expand our trading markets and categories to better serve Hong Kong investors.

Tiger Brokers (Nasdaq: TIGR), founded in 2014, is a leading online brokerage group with a focus on redefining global investing with technologies for the next generation.

Since our inception, the company has relentlessly offered a superior user experience to let everyone enjoy efficient and smart global investing, by bringing a multitude of quality financial products and services across brokerage, employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) management, investment banking, wealth management, investor community, and investor education in our pursuit of becoming a world-leading online brokerage group.

We strive to elevate financial technology R&D to a new level. While we inherit the best traditions from the financial sector and blend them with the best minds of tech experts, we develop our own technology infrastructure—an aggregation that enables multi-currency trading of various products across markets, guaranteeing our reliable, secure, and scalable services accessible to all with low latency.

Currently, we serve over 10 million users and over 2 million account holders worldwide on our flagship platform “Tiger Trade”, own 77 licenses and qualifications in different markets, and have over 1,000 employees on the team in Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, the US, Australia, and Mainland China. In 2019, the company was listed on Nasdaq as UP Fintech Holding Limited under the ticker TIGR.