200 Experts Convene at 2025 Nature-based Solutions for Climate Conference to Explore Nature’s Role in Tackling Climate Challenges

HONG KONG, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Nature Conservancy (TNC), in partnership with Civic Exchange, successfully organized the 2025 Nature-Based Solutions for Climate Conference on January 14th to 15th at the Hong Kong Maritime Museum. This landmark event convened over 200 global and local experts, policymakers, academics, and industry innovators to explore the transformative potential of nature-based solutions (NbS) in addressing climate challenges and enhancing urban resilience.

The conference served as a platform to foster collaboration and share innovative strategies for integrating NbS into climate action plans. In her opening remarks, Ms Lulu Zhou, Director of Strategic Partnerships (Asia Pacific) and Hong Kong Program Lead at The Nature Conservancy, underscored the importance of the Greater Bay Area as a critical ecological corridor and emphasized the National Climate Adaptation Policy, noting how TNC is advocating for the incorporation of climate considerations into Hong Kong’s Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (BSAP).”

The event featured an esteemed lineup of speakers, including Professor Debra Roberts (Co-Chair, AR6 Working Group II, IPCC), Professor Wang Yi (Members of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, member of the Environment and Resources Committee, Vice Chair of the National Expert Committee on Climate Change), Professor Wong Kam Sing (Former Secretary for the Environment (2012-2022), Hong Kong SAR Government), Professor Christine Loh (Chief Development Strategist, Institute for the Environment, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and Former Under Secretary for the Environment), and Mr Lam Chiu Ying (Former head of Observatory and Senior Advisor of Hong Kong 2050 is now), who offered valuable insights on climate change, sustainability, and environmental policy.

Professor Debra Roberts emphasized the urgency of cohesive climate adaptation strategies, noting that global temperatures have increased faster since 1970 than in any other 50-year period over at least the last 2000 years. She warned that fragmented and incremental efforts are insufficient in addressing the scale of the crisis.

Professor Wong Kam Sing highlighted Hong Kong’s unique challenges in implementing effective climate policies, including political, social, and infrastructure aspects, and called for accelerated and coordinated actions.

Mr. Lam Chiu Ying presented a stark warning about Hong Kong’s future, cautioning that heat waves and unprecedented storm surges could become unbearable by the late 21st century, particularly in the northwest regions where the Northern Metropolis is under development. His remarks underscored the critical need to integrate NbS into urban planning to enhance climate resilience.

Furthermore, Ms Pecvin Young (Deputy Director, Northern Metropolis Co-ordination Office) was invited as a special guest. She emphasized the need to ensure that development goes hand-in-hand with conservation, stating plans for the Northern Metropolis to preserve nature and build sustainable communities.

The two-day conference featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops. Day 1 of the conference focused on the transformative potential of NbS, particularly their integration into urban resilience strategies through policy, design, and sustainability. Keynote speakers and panellists explored how NbS can address pressing challenges such as biodiversity loss, climate adaptation, and cross-boundary collaboration. Experts from Hong Kong and Mainland China shared their insights on fostering regional resilience by aligning ecological conservation with economic development goals. The program also featured local case studies showcasing successful examples of cross-sector collaboration, illustrating how stakeholders can work together to implement NbS.

Day 2 examined the business case for NbS, highlighting its role as a strategic asset for risk mitigation, resilience, and sustainable growth. Key discussions centered on innovative financing, ESG investments, and the incorporation of natural capital into decision-making. Participants emphasized the importance of private sector involvement and identified NbS as a key solution for addressing ecological challenges in the Northern Metropolis.

The Nature Conservancy and Civic Exchange extend their heartfelt gratitude to all speakers, partners and contributors who made this conference a success. Special thanks go to our co-organizers — the Hong Kong Maritime Museum, the Business Environment Council, and Seneca Impact Advisors — as well as to our sponsors, The Robert H.N. Ho Family Foundation Hong Kong, and supporting organizations, including AECOM, ARUP, HKGFA, ICE Hong Kong, Page 148, PBAF, RNUS, Salata Family, HKILA, HKUST ENVR, and WWF. Their support was instrumental in advancing the dialogue on nature-driven solutions for a sustainable future.

As a key takeaway, the conference reaffirmed that NbS are vital to enhancing urban resilience and mitigating the impacts of climate change. However, achieving these goals requires cross-sector collaboration, innovative financing mechanisms, and decisive action. A comprehensive report summarizing the conference’s key insights and discussions will be released soon. We invite all stakeholders to stay tuned for more updates and resources as we collectively work toward a more sustainable and resilient future.

For the event agenda and speakers’ profile, please visit: LINK

For photos: LINK

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world’s toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping to make cities more livable. Working in more than 81 countries and territories, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. TNC has been in Asia Pacific for almost 30 years with projects in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Mongolia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. In 2019, TNC was awarded the Lui Che Woo Prize for Sustainable Development. To learn more, please visit: The Nature Conservancy (tnc.org.hk) or follow TNC HK 大自然保護協會 and @tnc_hk

About Civic Exchange

Civic Exchange is an independent public policy think tank with a vision to shape a liveable and sustainable Hong Kong. Our mission is to engage society and influence public policy through research, dialogue, and the development of practical solutions. Civic Exchange has been ranked among the top 50 environment policy think tanks in the world by the University of Pennsylvania since 2011. To know more, please visit: https://civic-exchange.org/

Please consider the environment before printing this press release.