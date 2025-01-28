A Worldwide Celebration for Spring Festival

Watch the 7-hour Live Stream

“Legendary Chinese Festival: Chinese New Year 2025”

on Chinese New Year’s Eve

BEIJING, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As a prelude to this year’s China Media Group Spring Festival Gala, CCTV-4 is broadcasting its own special gala with an international flavor.

“Legendary Chinese Festival: Chinese New Year 2025” is being broadcast just months after the celebrations for Chinese New Year were listed as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. It will take as its theme “Intangible Cultural Heritage Spring Festival Shared with the World”.

A global network of studios will turn the spotlight on various countries’ traditional New Year customs. They will also showcase the celebrations by overseas Chinese communities as they welcome the New Year. A greater appreciation of the cultural heritage associated with Spring Festival will encourage viewers worldwide to join in the celebrations with Chinese people at home and overseas.

In a broadcasting first, viewers will be able to follow the last-minute preparations for the CMG Spring Festival Gala in real time. Interviews with celebrity guests, the cast and crew, and links to the four sub-venues, will reveal not only the behind-the-scenes stories, but also the amazing technology, that help to create this global broadcasting phenomenon.

The CCTV-4 gala will also travel to New Year fairs in various parts of China, as well as various folk performances. There will even be visits to rural China to see the traditional Spring Festival Eve village galas. A special segment, “Chinese New Year in Intangible Cultural Heritage”, will, by exploring local history and culture, help the global audience to appreciate the richness of the Spring Festival celebrations.

Immediately before the gala, starting at 10am, a live stream, “Legendary Chinese Festival: The Arrival of the New Year” will be launched on the “Legendary Chinese Festivals” Yangshipin account and CCTV-4’s own multimedia platforms. Viewers will be taken to fairs, shown various folk customs, and introduced to the latest Spring Festival trends.

CCTV-4 will air “Legendary Chinese Festival: Chinese New Year 2025” from 1pm to 8pm, Beijing Time, on January 28.