Cision PR Newswire

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR JANUARY 28th

By Laotian Times

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

 

  • Federal Reserve begins two-day policy meeting today
  • Traders and investors anticipate rates to go unchanged
  • General Motors sees shares rise amid strong profit and sales estimates

