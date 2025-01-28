Shandong Spring Festival Gala, a window to understand the beautiful life of Chinese people

JINAN, China, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from SdChina News:

Highlights of 2025 Shandong Spring Festival Gala



2025 Shandong Spring Festival Gala

The 2025 Shandong Spring Festival Gala, which was broadcast on January 27, brought an “audio-visual feast” for audiences not only in China but also those in Australia as it for the first time set up an overseas sub-venue in Adelaide.

The meticulously arranged program is rooted in China’s excellent traditional culture, embodies the power of youth, and explores the connotations of “Friendly Shandong, Remarkable Shandong”. It also reflects the distinct characteristics of cultural innovation and showcases the infinite vitality of the land of Qilu.

Shandong province is endowed with delicious food and rich tourism resources, and most importantly, the people here are hospitable. In Shandong, you can visit the beautiful Daming Lake in Jinan, and in Zibo, don’t just think about eating barbecue, you can also take a stroll around stores of colored glaze. Visit Qingdao for some beer, and do not forget the seafood in Yantai and Weihai!



Performers at 2025 Shandong Spring Festival Gala

Shandong Spring Festival Gala not only inherits traditional culture with focus on artistic innovation, but also showcases the happy life of the people through songs, talk shows, sketches, and dances. The gala, featuring profound traditional culture, a sense of ritual, and a lively atmosphere, and with a down-to-earth attitude, conveys heartfelt and closely connected visions of a better future.