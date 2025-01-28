Xiao-I (AIXI) Responds to “DeepSeek” Developments, Showcases Cost-Effective RL Breakthroughs in Hua Zang LLM, and Announces U.S. Expansion

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI), a leading artificial intelligence company (“Xiao-I”), today commented on recent developments surrounding “DeepSeek,” emphasizing the company’s longstanding expertise in reinforcement learning (RL) technology. The company highlighted how the firm has seamlessly integrated these advanced RL capabilities into its proprietary Hua Zang Large Language Model (LLM), offering a highly efficient solution that reduces both licensing and hardware costs.

Xiao-I’s Hua Zang LLM leverages cutting-edge RL algorithms that the company has been refining for years—capabilities that have enabled the model to be deployed with minimal infrastructure outlay. The company underscored that the latest headlines around “DeepSeek” are unsurprising, given the company’s ongoing research and innovation in advanced AI.

“As attention grows around new AI developments like DeepSeek, we want our investors and clients to know that Xiao-I has been quietly but diligently pushing the boundaries of reinforcement learning,” said a company spokesperson. “Our Hua Zang LLM incorporates proprietary RL techniques, which deliver high performance and scalability, yet maintain a cost structure that sets us apart from other large language models. This efficiency has already proven itself in applications such as our recent HR digitization project for a Hong Kong government entity.”

Hua Zang LLM’s Advantages

Reinforcement Learning (RL) Core: Years of in-house R&D have culminated in a more efficient RL framework, optimizing training times and deployment costs.

Scalable Infrastructure: Achieves top-tier performance industry-specific model without requiring extensive, high-cost GPU clusters, lowering total cost of ownership for enterprise clients.

Competitive Licensing Model: Offers flexible, cost-effective licensing, making enterprise-scale LLM adoption accessible to organizations of all sizes.

Following success in Asia, Xiao-I now plans to expand its enterprise LLM solutions into the United States, tailoring its offerings to meet the dynamic needs of U.S. corporations seeking robust and budget-friendly AI services.

“We are excited to bring our cost-effective solutions to U.S. enterprises,” continued the company spokesperson. “Our RL-optimized Hua Zang LLM addresses rising concerns about excessive hardware and licensing expenses, giving clients the freedom to scale AI initiatives without compromising on quality or performance.”

