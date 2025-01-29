Laos Welcomes Over 4 Million Tourists in 2024

In 2024, Laos welcomed more than 4 million tourists, with an increase of almost one million visitors compared to 2023.

According to data provided to the Laotian Times by the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, in 2024 a total of 4,120,832 tourists visited Laos

The top 10 countries contributing to this success with the highest number of visitors were Thailand, Vietnam, China, Korea, France, Russia, the United States, and the United Kingdom .

Thailand led the way with 1,215,553 tourists, followed by Vietnam with 1,054,204, and China with 1,048,034.

The rise in visitor numbers to Laos is attributed to the country’s increased exposure on several international travel websites as well as the success of the 2024 Visit Laos Year campaign. As part of this initiative, Laos granted special visa exemptions to more than 30 countries, including China, the United States, and eight European countries.

In October, Laos was ranked fourth on the list of the Top 30 Best Places to Visit in 2025 by the travel guidebook “Lonely Planet.” The top five destinations include Cameroon, Lithuania, Fiji, Laos, and Kazakhstan.