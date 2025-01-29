Xinhua Silk Road: Cross-border gala held in S. China’s Nanning to celebrate Spring Festival

BEIJING, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nanning City in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region held a cross-border gala to celebrate this year’s Spring Festival.

Themed on “Celebrating the Spring Festival across mountains and seas, Seeking harmonious and happy reunion”, the gala utilized artificial intelligence (AI) technology in music sound effects and background video production, providing the audience with an immersive experience, and adhered closely to the youthful expression of Generation Z, conveying the charm of traditional culture while exuding youthful fashion enthusiasm.

Nearly a hundred Chinese and foreign performers presented a visual and auditory feast showcasing the Chinese temperament, international charm, and youthful spirit.

The gala was divided into four chapters to express the meaning of “new vitality, warmth of home, romance of love, and openness and shared prosperity”, fully demonstrating the charm of traditional Chinese culture with dance, instrumental ensemble, opera dance, and situational drama, etc.

Performers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries endowed the gala with unique warmth and affection. The “BODY GUARD” brought by the popular Thai boy band PERSES sparked a heat atmosphere on site; the joint singing of representative songs of Southeast Asian countries brought unique exotic charm; the Sino-Vietnamese chorus reflected the deep friendship between China and Vietnam, and the open and inclusive attitude of Nanning in building an international metropolis that is open to cooperation with the ASEAN.

The gala also set up sub venues in Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and Laos to showcase the joyful scenes of people from different regions celebrating the Spring Festival together through unique shots and programs, allowing the audience to experience the festive atmosphere and cultural characteristics of different countries and regions.

A fair featuring intangible cultural heritage was also created outside the gala venue, attracting foreign guests to immerse themselves in intangible cultural heritage and experience the charm of traditional Chinese culture by admiring Spring Festival paintings, making lanterns, painting sugar paintings, etc.

The gala was broadcast on Nanning’s local TV channel NNTV-1 at 20:00 on Monday night. It was also reported and broadcast by 48 media platforms in about 16 countries and regions, with subtitles translated into English, Lao, Indonesian, Vietnamese and Thai.

Representatives from local media outlets, local officials and consular officials from Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Malaysia attended the gala.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/344239.html