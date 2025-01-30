Laos Reports 46 Human Trafficking Cases in 2024, 95 Arrested.

Laos recorded 46 cases of human trafficking in 2024, leading to the arrest of 95 individuals, including 43 foreign nationals, according to Deputy Minister of Public Security Khamking Phouilamanivong.

Speaking at the National Anti-Trafficking Committee meeting on 24 January, Khamking reported that 85 individuals fell victim to trafficking, with 40 of them being underaged women.

The official noted that many of these cases involved brokers and criminal networks deceiving Lao women into dangerous and illegal activities, often linked to cyber-scam operations run from call centers. In some instances, minors were coerced into illegal marriages with foreign nationals.

The majority of trafficking cases occur in Special Economic Zones (SEZs), particularly the Golden Triangle SEZ, where criminal groups exploit weak regulations and law enforcement challenges.

To address the issue, Laos has strengthened legislation, published manuals, and organized training programs and seminars to raise awareness and help citizens recognize and avoid human trafficking schemes.

In one recent case, on 13 January, Immigration Police at Wattay International Airport intercepted five Lao women suspected of being trafficking victims. Following an investigation by the Police Department for Prevention and Combating Human Trafficking, three were identified as victims, while two were suspected brokers. Authorities are now working to dismantle the trafficking network and hold those responsible accountable.

The United States Department of State currently classifies Laos as a Tier 2 Watch List country in its annual report on human trafficking.