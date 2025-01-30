NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR JANUARY 30th

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 30th

Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged on Wednesday

Mixed earnings reports for Meta, Microsoft, and Tesla

Apple set to report earnings after close today

