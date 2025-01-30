26.6 C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Cision PR Newswire

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR JANUARY 30th

By Laotian Times

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 30th

  • Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged on Wednesday
  • Mixed earnings reports for Meta, Microsoft, and Tesla
  • Apple set to report earnings after close today

