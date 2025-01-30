Tanu Vannasin: From School Competitions to Laos’ National Music Stage

Tanu has been singing his whole life. Born and raised in Vientiane, this popular Lao singer-songwriter started performing as a child and never stopped. From school competitions to late-night gigs, music has always been a part of his life.

Now, after years of honing his craft, he’s become one of the most recognizable voices in Laos’s indie music scene.

“I never expected to come this far—to be well-known or make a living from music,” said the 27-year-old artist.

Genuine passion can sometimes lead to success beyond one’s imagination, or at least, it is what Tanu has proven.

“I started singing when I was in sixth grade and always participated in school competitions,” Tanu recalls. “By the time I was in tenth grade, I had already begun performing as a night singer, and I’ve continued ever since.”

His soaring popularity has granted him a stage at the National Cultural Hall on 15 February, where “The Song Beyond Borders” is set to take place, celebrating 70 years of Laos-Japan diplomatic relations

There, the young artist would share the stage with “Krage”, a Japanese hip hop singer, in a night of musical exchange.

For Tanu, this moment is not just about performing but it’s a milestone in a journey that began when he was just a schoolboy with a dream.

Music has always been a part of his life. From competing in school events to singing in bars at night, Tanu’s voice became his identity. But as he grew as a performer, he felt the urge to create something of his own. That’s when he started writing his own songs.

Not Just One Sound

Today, after years of practice, Tanu enjoys experimenting with different styles. In his early years, he focused on creating songs that would appeal to a wide audience. But as he grew as an artist, his approach shifted.

“My music style isn’t fixed—I experiment with different genres,” he said.

His earlier songs, for instance Tear and Pure, were composed with listeners in mind. But in recent years, he has focused on making music that reflects his personal taste, even if it’s less commercially successful. Now, he hopes to find a balance between both approaches.

A Rainy Breakthrough

While Tanu’s first composition, Only Tears Remain, was released in 2019, it was “ Fon“ (Rain), which was released in 2022 that truly put him on the map.

“One of my most well-known songs is ຝົນ (Fon). I was really happy to see it become popular,” he shares.

Originally, Rain was supposed to be his third release, but delays—including a key collaborator being out of the country—pushed it back. Looking back, he believes that waiting allowed the song to reach its full potential.

A Milestone: His latest Solo Concert

Tanu’s solo concert in November 2024 was a defining moment in his career. Unlike his previous performances as an invited artist to perform with other artists, but this time he was involved in every aspect of the production.

“My solo concert in November 2024 was a huge challenge. We had to manage everything ourselves—from designing the event concept to organizing the entire show.”

From conceptualizing the event to securing sponsors, every detail required careful planning. He and his team wanted to create something fresh for the audience—something rarely seen in Laos’ music industry.

The overwhelming response to the concert proved that Lao audiences are eager to support local artists when presented with something authentic and meaningful.

However, breaking into the Lao music industry comes with its own challenges, especially when local artists compete with the influence of foreign music.

“The music industry in our country is very small,” Tanu admitted.

“There’s a belief that Lao people overlook local artists, so we wanted to see how they would respond to our concert. The turnout was overwhelming, proving that there is strong support for Lao musicians.”

Advice for Aspiring Artists

For those hoping to enter the music industry, Tanu emphasizes the importance of enjoying the process.

“It doesn’t hurt to try. Many people set high expectations for their work, but it’s also important to enjoy the small moments along the way,” he advised.

“Music should be fun. If you truly love making music, it will reward you in unexpected ways”.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Tanu’s Music

Though music has been a major part of his life, Tanu is considering stepping away from the industry in the near future.

“In the next five years, I plan to step back from the music industry in Laos,” he revealed.

While he still enjoys performing, he admits that the demands of the industry can be exhausting.

“But I will probably continue performing at night venues since that’s my main source of income. In five years ahead, I don’t have any definite plans, I may work behind the artist’s performance or production rather than doing it by myself,” he added.

Despite the uncertainties ahead, one thing remains clear, music will always be part of Tanu’s life. Whether he’s on stage, writing behind the scenes, or simply playing for himself. His journey with music isn’t over.