Timex Group and Aston Martin Forge Partnership to Launch Exclusive Watches and Jewelry Collection

MIDDLEBURY, Conn., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Timex Group has unveiled an exciting new partnership with the iconic British luxury automotive brand Aston Martin. Announced during the Timex Group’s annual Global Summit in Abu Dhabi, this collaboration marks a significant venture into the worlds of watchmaking and jewelry for both brands.

Under this new licensing agreement, Timex Group will design, manufacture, and distribute watch and jewelry collections under the Aston Martin and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team brands. Designed for fans who share a passion for style and performance and will include iconic features such as the Aston Martin wings, and the marque’s signature Racing Green color will be reflected throughout the collections.

“We could not be more excited to start this new journey with Aston Martin,” said Tobias Reiss-Schmidt, CEO of Timex Group. “Aston Martin has such a rich heritage that allows us to create new icons in both watches and jewelry. Aston Martin’s presence in Formula One® has grown its fan base in a truly cross-sectional way, and we look forward to introducing our collections to this diverse audience.”

Stefano Saporetti, Director of Brand Diversification at Aston Martin, echoed this enthusiasm: “Starting this new license with Timex Group gives us the opportunity to pursue our brand extension strategy with a long-term vision. We sought a partner who could expand our presence in the watch and jewelry space especially for our fans around the world while sharing our core values.”

The first collections of watches and jewelry will debut in Fall 2025 and they will be available through Aston Martin’s online and offline channels, Timex Group’s global distribution network, and select authorized retailers and department stores worldwide.

About Timex Group

Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately-held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch makers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of world class brands, including Timex, adidas, Ferragamo, Furla, Gc, Guess, Nautica, Philipp Plein, Plein Sport, Ted Baker and Versace.

For more information, please visit http://timexgroup.com

Media Contacts: Patricia Rappaport patricis.rappaport@civic-us.com

About Aston Martin Lagonda:

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity. Aston Martin fuses the latest technology, time honoured craftsmanship and beautiful styling to produce a range of critically acclaimed luxury models including the Vantage, DB12, Vanquish, DBX707 and its first hypercar, the Aston Martin Valkyrie. Aligned with its Racing. Green. sustainability strategy, Aston Martin is developing alternatives to the Internal Combustion Engine with a blended drivetrain approach between 2025 and 2030, including PHEV and BEV, with a clear plan to have a line-up of electric sports cars and SUVs.

Based in Gaydon, England, Aston Martin Lagonda designs, creates, and exports cars which are sold in more than 50 countries around the world. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range proudly manufactured in St Athan, Wales. The company is on track to deliver net-zero manufacturing facilities by 2030.

Lagonda was founded in 1899 and came together with Aston Martin in 1947 when both were purchased by the late Sir David Brown, and the company is now listed on the London Stock Exchange as Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc.

2020 saw Lawrence Stroll become the company’s Executive Chairman, alongside significant new investment. This coincided with Aston Martin’s return to the pinnacle of motorsport with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team and commenced a new era for the iconic British marque.



Image from Left to Right: Stefano Saporetti, Director of Brand Diversification, Aston Martin; Matthew Chapman, Head of Licensing and Merchandise Aston Martin F1 Team; Tobias Reiss-Schmidt, President, CEO Timex Group.

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/timex_group_logo_logo.jpg

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/2022_aston_martin_logo_black_timex.jpg

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/am_press_release_image_timex.jpg