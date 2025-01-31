Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore Partners with the Royal Thai Embassy Singapore for Phuket Flavourscape Buffet

SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore is pleased to announce its partnership with the Royal Thai Embassy Singapore for the Phuket Flavourscape Buffet, a distinctive dining experience celebrating Thailand’s rich culinary heritage. The buffet, launching on 15 February 2025, will feature the vibrant flavours of Phuket.



Phuket Flavourscape Buffet at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore

Her Excellency Mrs. Ureerat Chareontoh, the Ambassador of the Royal Thai Embassy Singapore, expressed: “Enjoy the wonder of Thai cuisine from Phuket where flavours come together in perfect harmony.”

The Phuket Flavourscape Buffet is a collaboration between David Toh, Executive Chef of Grand Copthorne Waterfront, and Head Chef Witoon Kamonphun of Beast & Butterflies from M Social Hotel Phuket. Chef David, with over 35 years of experience, is known for his passion for delivering top-notch dishes, while Chef Witoon brings a creative twist to authentic Thai flavours. Together, they have created an indulgent experience, with a menu sure to excite the senses.

“We are truly excited to introduce flavours from around the world at our one-stop all-day destination, Food Capital. Partnering with M Social Hotel Phuket allows us to deliver a truly authentic experience for our diners, blending Thailand’s bold flavours and vibrant energy with the warm hospitality Grand Copthorne Waterfront is known for.” shares Mr. Andrew Tan, General Manager of Grand Copthorne Waterfront.

“Our goal was to bring the essence of Thai cooking to life in a way that is both authentic and approachable for guests from around the world,” shares Mr. Pjey Mayandi, General Manager of M Social Hotel Phuket.

Food Capital transforms into a Thai haven, featuring live stations and a delectable spread of authentic dishes such as Tom Yum Goong, the iconic spicy prawn soup and Kao Niew Ma Moung, sticky rice with mango. The adventurous can choose from two intriguing high-protein options: the Silkworm Thai Basil Pork Pizza and the Crispy Cricket Onion Quiche, offering a unique taste of Thailand’s night markets. Enjoy a Thai-inspired drink by the hotel’s residential Thai mixologist, Taenny Mookeai, alongside beverage partners like Chang Beer and Tarsier Spirit, complementing the dining experience.

Price:

Lunch (Monday to Saturday):

Adults: $72++



Children (aged 6-11): $36++

Dinner (Sunday to Thursday):

Adults: $102++



Children (aged 6-11): $51++

Dinner (Friday and Saturday):

Adults: $112++



Children (aged 6-11): $56++

For reservations, call +65 8168 1539/+65 6233 1338 or book here.