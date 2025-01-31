Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort Redefines Premium Beachfront Stays for Families and Travelers

BALI, Indonesia, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort is setting a new standard for beachfront luxury in Bali, blending timeless elegance with modern comfort in the heart of Kuta. This vibrant resort offers experiences for every type of traveler, whether you’re visiting for a family getaway, a romantic retreat, or a business trip. Here are the top reasons why Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort should be on your Bali itinerary this year.



Larger Suite Oceanfront at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort. Wake up to breathtaking ocean views in the Larger Suite Oceanfront, a spacious retreat designed for ultimate relaxation. Featuring a private balcony, a separate living area, and a luxurious bathroom with a soaking tub, this suite offers an elevated stay experience. Perfect for couples or families, the suite blends modern comfort with Balinese charm, just steps away from Kuta Beach and vibrant shopping & dining at Beachwalk Mall.

1. Spacious Premium Rooms and Oceanfront Comfort Welcome Families, which offer private balconies with stunning views of the Indian Ocean. Families can enjoy the outdoor pool with panoramic views, while kids explore the Kids Club, giving parents a well-deserved break. For an upgraded Suite Experience, the Family Suite includes connected room with a sofa bed, kids’ tent amenities, buffet breakfast, Jewelry Box Afternoon Tea, and exclusive perks like a one-time minibar, VIP amenities, and a special family room setup. Kids dine free, and guests receive 15% off dining, including Sunday Brunch, making every moment special.

2. A Fresh New Look, welcoming spaces with a community vibe. The resort’s transformed lobby experience, the revitalized lobby perfect for coffee to pastries, mingle, enjoying live music, and have an exceptional evening at &More by Sheraton, the newest oceanfront venue perched high above the stunning Kuta Beach.

3. Culinary Excellence with Stunning Backdrops for every taste. Bene Italian Kitchen serves authentic Italian fare with a rooftop setting, &More by Sheraton is a social lounge featuring coffee, pastries, and creative dishes with oceanfront views and live music. Daily Social blends local and international flavors in a welcoming, community-friendly space. Every meal is more than just dining, each venue offers breathtaking views and the best sunset in Kuta, creating a true sensory journey.

4. Prime Beachfront Location in the Heart of Kuta, from nightlife to enjoying cocktails at the nearby WXYZ Bar at Aloft Bali Kuta, which is within the same complex, to local markets and a world-class shopping mall at Beachwalk, everything is within reach. Ashley Lai, Cluster General Manager, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort & Aloft Bali Kuta at Beachwalk, shared that ” It’s more than a place to stay, it’s a destination. With refreshed spaces, family-friendly experiences, and unmatched dining, we create moments that last a lifetime.” For more information and bookings, visit Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort.