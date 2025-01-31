Students from Thailand Win ‘Best in World’ Cambridge Schools Science Competition

Winners developed innovative solution to address water scarcity

CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The International Education group of Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge) is pleased to announce that the 2024 ‘Best in World’ winner of the prestigious Cambridge Science Competition is a team from Anglo Singapore International School in Thailand.

Cambridge Science Competition 2024 – what impressed the head judge?

The team—comprising ZiKe Huang, Tan Hiranwat, Jintaporn Seemunta, and Kunathorn Jesdaviriya—developed an atmospheric moisture condensation system to address water scarcity, a critical global challenge. Their innovative project harnessed water from the atmosphere using a refrigeration pump, cooling module, and collection surface. Once the system reached the air’s dew point, water condensed and was collected and air-purified to reduce contamination.



‘Best in World’ winners of the Cambridge Science Competition from Anglo Singapore International School,Thailand

The water generated had a neutral pH level of 7, low salt concentration, and a mineral content comparable to distilled water with no detectable bacterial contamination. This led the team to conclude that atmospheric moisture condensation has potential for generating drinking water.

Rod Smith, Group Managing Director for International Education at Cambridge, highlighted the significance of the students’ achievements: “These projects exemplify how young minds can harness science to solve pressing challenges like sustainability. Cambridge remains committed to inspiring learners to shape the future and create a better world.”

Team member, Kunathorn Jesdaviriya (Ken), said: “Through this project, I realised the immense scale of water scarcity worldwide; ensuring access to clean water is a global sustainability challenge set by the United Nations. While our project may not immediately solve the problem, I am hopeful that one day, someone from our team will contribute to a lasting solution.”



Mr. Sajjath Ahmed, Teacher Mentor at Anglo Singapore International School, said: “Seeing the growth of these students as young scientists has been incredibly rewarding. They have become more confident, collaborative, and passionate, creating something truly impactful.”

The competition, which saw more teams enter than ever before (308), is aimed at students, aged 14 to 16, working in small teams to conduct independent scientific investigations as an extracurricular activity, complementing their Cambridge IGCSE or Cambridge O Level studies. The aim of the competition is to foster a passion for science and equip students with the practical skills to address real-world issues.