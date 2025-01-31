Traditionally-crafted Bamboo Brooms Earn National Recognition

Broom-making is more than just a craft in Bokeo’s Kang village, it’s a long standing tradition that has been passed down for generations.

On 24 January, this dedication was officially recognized when the Women’s Broom Crafting Group in Kang Village received the One District, One Product (ODOP) Badge.

For years, local women have skillfully transformed natural bamboo into household brooms using simple tools and traditional techniques. What once started as a small trade, exchanging extra brooms for rice and water in neighboring villages, has now grown into a thriving business, reaching markets across Laos and beyond.

The group currently consists of 29 women, who produce between 300 and 400 brooms per month, generating around LAK 10 million (about USD 460) in income. Their handcrafted brooms are now sold beyond Pha-Oudom, reaching other provinces and even international buyers.

However, keeping up with the high demand is a challenge.

“A skilled worker can make about three to five brooms per day,” explained Bounkham Manyxay, who leads the group. “But since everything is handmade, we often struggle to keep up with customer demand.”

The raw materials, whether it be broom grass and rattan string, are still mostly gathered from the forest, though some grass is now cultivated in local gardens. While the group remains committed to traditional methods, they hope to find ways to improve efficiency without sacrificing quality.

Keeping Traditions Alive

Kom, a 30-year-old member of the women’s group, thinks that maintaining the quality of their brooms is just as important as increasing production. The process starts with drying the broom grass under the sun, but proper storage is key to keeping the material strong and long-lasting.

“If stored in direct sunlight for too long, the grass turns yellow and becomes brittle. Keeping it in the shade preserves its strength and natural beauty,” she explained.

Another member of the group, Chansouk, has expressed pride in their products.

“Each broom is crafted with care, ensuring they are durable, clean, and beautifully made. Unlike mass-produced alternatives, these handmade brooms can last up to two years with regular use.”

With the ODOP badge, the women of Kang village are now hoping to expand their team, improve their tools, and secure a larger market for their products.

With the right support, this traditional craft could become a sustainable source of income for generations to come—all while preserving a skill that has been part of their community for decades.