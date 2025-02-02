D’Open Kitchen and KrisFlyer Team Up for an Exclusive Valentine’s Day Culinary Experience

SINGAPORE, Feb. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — D’Open Kitchen, a leading culinary school specializing in interactive cooking experiences and team-building workshops, is proud to announce a special collaboration with KrisFlyer, Singapore Airlines’ renowned frequent flyer program. This partnership presents an exclusive Valentine’s Day-themed cooking class, designed to offer couples a unique and immersive dining experience.



Team-Building and Bonding experiences

Taking place on February 14 and 15, 2025, the event invites KrisFlyer members to don their aprons and step into the kitchen, where they will create a romantic three-course meal under the expert guidance of professional chefs. Participants will not only learn valuable culinary skills but also enjoy a memorable bonding experience in a warm and intimate setting.

Elevating Culinary Experiences with D’Open Kitchen

With over a decade of experience in culinary education and corporate engagement, D’Open Kitchen is known for its innovative and hands-on approach to cooking. The company offers a range of team-building and bonding experiences, including:

Cooking Team Building – A dynamic and competitive experience designed to strengthen collaboration, communication, and problem-solving skills among teams.

– A dynamic and competitive experience designed to strengthen collaboration, communication, and problem-solving skills among teams. Cooking Team Bonding – A more relaxed, non-competitive culinary activity that fosters camaraderie and meaningful connections.

– A more relaxed, non-competitive culinary activity that fosters camaraderie and meaningful connections. Customized Culinary Workshops – Tailored cooking sessions crafted to meet the unique needs of corporate groups, private events, and special occasions.

This collaboration with KrisFlyer underscores D’Open Kitchen’s commitment to creating exceptional culinary experiences that blend learning, teamwork, and gastronomy. Through this partnership, the company continues to redefine interactive dining, offering an elevated and engaging experience for food lovers and aspiring chefs alike.

How to Participate

Exclusive to KrisFlyer members, this Valentine’s Day cooking class is a one-of-a-kind event that promises a romantic and interactive gastronomic adventure. More details, including how to book a slot, can be found on KrisFlyer Experiences .