APP Group Showcases Biodegradable Products at EcoPro 2024: Advancing Sustainable Packaging and Forest Restoration in Japan

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Plastic pollution remains a global concern these days, and Japan is among the countries grappling with its challenges. Due to its location in the North Pacific, Japan is a country that greatly contributes to and is harshly impacted by plastic litter in the ocean and river basins. Japan’s annual plastic emissions are approximately 10,000-20,000 tons, with plastic recovery in river basins of approximately 1,000 tons/year estimated.

Recognizing the critical role of sustainable practices in addressing these issues, APP Group is proud to participate in EcoPro 2024, the premier exhibition for sustainable development and green technology in Japan, which has been organized for December 4-6, 2024. The event serves as a platform to highlight APP Group’s commitment to environmental management and innovative solutions.

At EcoPro 2024, APP Group unveiled its range of biodegradable and eco-friendly products, designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging in industries such as food service and retail. These products align with APP’s global vision of fostering a healthier lifestyle while promoting environmental conservation.

APP showcased various sustainability innovations, including environmentally friendly products and conservation efforts such as forest restoration through the “Forest Restoration Project ~SDGs Together!”. This initiative underscores the company’s dedication to forest conservation and sustainable resource management, supporting global and local efforts to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Tan Ui Sian, Representative Director of APPJ, said, “At APP Group, we are committed to driving sustainability in Japan by engaging multi-stakeholders to actively support initiatives like the ‘SDGs Together Forest Restoration Project.’ Events like EcoPro 2024 provide a unique opportunity to inspire action and foster partnerships that contribute to a greener, more sustainable future for all.”

Through cutting-edge innovations and collaborative conservation efforts, APP Group aims to address the environmental challenges posed by tourism and industrial development in Japan while promoting a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle for future generations.

About APP Group

APP is a leading pulp, paper, and forestry company based in Indonesia, supplying high-quality tissue, packaging, and paper to over 150 countries. With operations in Indonesia and China, we prioritize sustainability, ethical practices, and the well-being of our employees, society, and the environment. Our Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030, aligned with ESG principles, guides our efforts in environmental protection, community support, biodiversity preservation, and carbon neutrality.