Four Seasons Education Receives Non-Compliance Letter from NYSE Regarding Holders Requirements

SHANGHAI, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (“Four Seasons Education” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FEDU), a tourism and education-related service provider in China, today announced that it has received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) dated January 30, 2025 (the “Notice”), notifying the Company that it is no longer in compliance with the minimum stockholder requirement for continued listing on NYSE pursuant to Section 802.01 “Continued Listing Criteria” of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, which requires the Company to maintain a number of total stockholders of not less than 1,200.

In accordance with NYSE listing requirements, the Company has 45 calendar days from the receipt of the Notice to respond with a business plan that demonstrates compliance with this continued listing standard within 18 months of receipt of the Notice. The Company is currently evaluating its available options and developing a plan to regain compliance with Section 802.01.

The Notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s ADSs, which will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE, subject to compliance with other continued listing requirements of the NYSE. The Company is currently in compliance with all other NYSE continued listing standards. The NYSE notification does not affect the Company’s business operations or its SEC reporting requirements.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is a service provider of both tourism and education-related services in China. The Company’s program, service and product offerings mainly consist of non-academic tutoring programs, school-based tutoring product solutions and training programs for teachers, study camps and learning trips for students, and travel agency services for all age groups.

