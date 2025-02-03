Giti Tire Powers the Return of Singapore Touring Car Challenge 2025 as the Official Tire Supplier

SINGAPORE, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Singaporean Global Tire Company, Giti Tire, proudly announces its role as the official race tire for the highly anticipated 2025 Singapore Touring Car Challenge (STCC), organised by Motor Sports Singapore (MSS). This adrenaline-fueled event marks the return of circuit racing for Singapore race license holders after nearly a decade.



Scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025, at the Sepang International Circuit, the STCC 2025 will be a support race for the Motul Sepang 12 Hours Endurance Race. All participating vehicles in the Touring and Production Classes will race exclusively on GitiCompete GTR2 Pro UHP tires, ensuring a competitive and dynamic racing experience driven by Giti’s commitment to performance and motorsport excellence. This initiative aligns with Giti’s mission to develop its products and technologies through extreme real-life testing during these exhilarating motorsport events.

“Proudly calling Singapore home to our global headquarters, Giti Tire is honoured to have the chance to support the development of local talent in the field of motorsport,” commented Mr Nik Goh, Sales and Marketing Manager for ASEAN, Oceania and Sri Lanka at Giti Tire. “It is truly exciting to be a part of making motorsports more accessible to Singaporeans and bringing performance and safety on the tracks to the region.”

Giti reinforces its commitment to developing cutting-edge tire technology that enhances both safety and performance on the track, continually developing better high-performance racing tires to races around the world like the STCC grid. Spectators can look forward to an exciting lineup of race-ready vehicles, including circuit legends like the Honda Civic Type R, modern sports cars such as the Toyota GT86 and Subaru BRZ, and finely tuned family favourites like the Honda Jazz/Fit and Suzuki Swift.

Through its involvement in STCC 2025 and similar events, Giti looks to fuel the passion for motorsport while inspiring the next generation of racers in Singapore and beyond.

About Giti Tire

Giti Tire is a Singaporean global tire manufacturer with a strong presence in motorsports, Original Equipment Manufacturing, and consumer markets all around the world. With an unwavering focus on innovation, safety, and performance, delivering high-quality products designed for both everyday drivers and professional racers.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Singapore, the company has grown to around 27,000 global employees and distributes to more than 130 countries. Giti Tire has R&D facilities in Germany, China, Indonesia, and the USA, that work together to accelerate the development of technology for better performance and safety on track and streets.

For more information on Giti Tire, visit www.giti.com.