Nibertex Raises Pre-Series A Funding to Scale Production Amid Surging Demand

SINGAPORE and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Deep-tech startup Nibertex, a pioneer in waterproof breathable membranes, has successfully closed its pre-Series A funding round with participation from Foxmont Capital Partners and ADB Ventures – the impact investment arm of the Asian Development Bank, and other prominent family offices in the region.



The Nibertex manufacturing facility in the Philippines, where cutting-edge PFAS-free electrospun polyurethane membranes are produced, enabling global brands to meet sustainability goals amidst tightening regulatory restrictions.

The funding will be deployed to ramp up production capacity, enabling Nibertex to meet growing demand from the consumer textiles market while positioning itself for expansion into adjacent sectors such as protective textiles, automotive ventilation, healthcare, and personal protective equipment.

Nibertex’s breakthrough in developing PFAS-free electrospun polyurethane (“ePU”) membranes positions the company as a critical player in addressing this global challenge while delivering eco-conscious solutions to meet consumer and regulatory demands.

PFAS are “forever chemicals” or toxic substances known for their persistence in the environment and links to cancer and other health risks. With bans on PFAS in textiles looming across the EU, California, and New York, global brands are urgently seeking sustainable solutions.

Nibertex’s PFAS-free membranes deliver unmatched waterproofing and breathability performance for textiles. The company has pioneered the scalable production of PFAS-free ePU membranes through its two state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in the Philippines, demonstrating that it can meet global demand while aligning with stricter environmental regulations and standards. These membranes are critical for global brands seeking sustainable, high-performance materials amidst tightening regulatory restrictions on harmful chemicals like PFAS.

“This pre-Series A funding is a testament to the trust our investors place in our technology and the potential of our market,” said Jaemin Park, co-founder of Nibertex. “The demand for sustainable, high-performance materials has never been higher, and this investment allows us to accelerate production and meet the growing needs of our clients across multiple industries.”

Nibertex has seen a surge in orders from global textile brands and is gaining traction in high-value sectors such as firefighter fabrics and professional applications. The company also continues to push the boundaries of electrospinning technology for new applications in mattresses, automotive, and healthcare solutions.

ADB Ventures’ support underscores the importance of finding sustainable alternatives to widely used industrial materials. “Nibertex’s technology supports the global shift towards the use of safer and more sustainable materials,” said Charles Cole Navarro, of ADB Ventures. “By eliminating PFAS and delivering high-performance waterproof breathable membranes, Nibertex is addressing a critical global challenge. We look forward to supporting its growth as it expands beyond textiles into new industries.”

Jelmer Ikink, Founding Partner at Foxmont Capital Partners said, “We are very happy to have worked closely with ADB Ventures on this round, which highlights proof of Nibertex’s impact. The growth and potential Nibertex has shown over the last quarters have exceeded our expectations, and we are proud to have made a follow-on commitment to fuel Nibertex’s growth.”

The funds will also support Nibertex in scaling production lines at its second facility, expanding R&D efforts for professional textiles, and building capacity to meet future demand in emerging applications.

Having secured this pre-Series A milestone, Nibertex now sets its sights on a Series A round in 2025 to further build out production capacity in response to already existing demand, as it continues to lead the charge in sustainable, high-performance nanofiber technology.

About Nibertex

Founded in 2019, Nibertex is a deep-tech startup revolutionizing nanofiber technology. With proprietary electrospinning processes, Nibertex produces PFAS-free nanofiber membranes that are lightweight, breathable, and durable. These membranes serve industries spanning technical textiles, healthcare, filtration, automotive, and professional applications.