The Campaign Marks Barry Keoghan’s First Super Bowl Appearance and Squarespace’s 11th Return to the Big Game

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Squarespace , the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, has unveiled its 11th Super Bowl campaign starring acclaimed actor Barry Keoghan. The 30-second spot, titled ‘A Tale As Old As Websites’, will air between the first and second quarters of Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025.

As a pioneer of modern websites, Squarespace has played a defining role in shaping how people bring their businesses to life online – and in encouraging them to do so. This campaign, directed by Steve Rogers, seamlessly blends the old with the new, bringing to life a world where Squarespace’s platform existed long before its time, empowering people to transform their skills into thriving businesses online.

Set in a bygone era in Ireland, the humorous tale showcases how Squarespace’s intuitive tools allow everyone – no matter the time or place – to turn their ideas into reality. As Barry spreads the Squarespace word across the countryside, he inspires established businesses like Daly’s Bar and aspiring entrepreneurs like the Shepherd to elevate their digital presence and expand their reach with a beautiful and intuitive website.

“I’m a very proud Irish lad so bringing this campaign to life with Squarespace and shooting it against the beautiful backdrop of Ireland was incredible,” said Barry Keoghan. “Squarespace has always made incredible advertisements with such top tier filmmakers, actors and actresses, so to have a chance to work with Steve Rogers and the amazing crew and people was special. Steve has done a brilliant job showcasing Squarespace in a very slick and cool narrative and I am excited for people to see. It also gave me a chance to work with a donkey again too!”

The Super Bowl spot is the centerpiece of a broader campaign designed to inspire viewers to embrace the opportunities in front of them. Beyond the game-day ad, the campaign includes an extended version of the spot, additional shorts of Barry helping local businesses get online, and Barry and Mosley – a comedic film in which Barry helps create a website for his co-star, Don Mosley. The campaign celebrates Squarespace’s enduring impact on the evolution of the internet and the possibilities it unlocks for everyone.

“For nearly as long as there have been websites, there’s been Squarespace,” said David Lee, Chief Creative Officer at Squarespace. “This year’s Super Bowl campaign is a tongue-in-cheek exploration of what could have been if Squarespace existed in another era – one where websites were delivered door-to-door like newspapers. It’s a celebration of Squarespace’s legacy, blending humor and filmic storytelling to inspire anyone who’s ever thought about bringing an idea to life online.”

The campaign also features a dedicated Mosley website design to help aspiring entrepreneurs get noticed online. Inspired by the website Barry helps make for his beloved donkey in Barry and Mosley, the template includes everything needed to establish a standout digital presence, including advanced layouts, animations, a portfolio, and appointment booking through Acuity Scheduling.

By combining cutting-edge technology with thoughtful design, Squarespace empowers millions of individuals and businesses with the tools needed to succeed. To learn more about Squarespace or build a website using the Mosley website design, click here .

About Squarespace

Squarespace is a design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online. We empower millions of people in more than 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to create an online presence, build an audience, monetize, and scale their business. Our suite of products range from websites, domains, ecommerce, and marketing tools, scheduling tools with Acuity, as well as creating and managing social media presence with Bio Sites and Unfold. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com .

Media Contact

press@squarespace.com

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qtmrJd_YJM

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/squarespace_logo.jpg