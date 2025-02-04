ASSEMBLY ACHIEVES B CORP CERTIFICATION™ IN APAC

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) Agency Expands Global Commitment to Sustainability

HONG KONG, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Assembly APAC, a leading media agency committed to sustainable innovation, announced today its achievement of B Corp Certification™. This milestone underscores Assembly APAC’s dedication to balancing profit with purpose and delivering positive social and environmental impact. Part of a global entity, Assembly has also achieved B Corp™ status in Europe and is working towards certification in India, MENA, and North America to further solidify their leadership as a responsible business partner to the world’s biggest brands.

B Corp Certification™ is presented by B Lab™, a nonprofit organisation that rigorously evaluates companies based on their impact across key areas, including governance, employee well-being, community engagement, and environmental stewardship. By achieving this certification, Assembly APAC joins a prestigious group of over 9,000 certified B Corps™ worldwide, which have set the standard for businesses committed to making a positive difference.

“This milestone is in recognition of the values that are core to Assembly’s DNA. It reinforces our commitment to doing business with integrity, transparency, and care for the world around us,” said Richard Brosgill, Assembly APAC CEO. “Our B Corp Certification™ is just the beginning, and we’ll continue to work towards creating equitable and fair working environments, reducing our carbon footprint, and partnering with like-minded, purpose-driven brands.”

Exceeding B Lab’s™ high standards for accountability and transparency, Assembly APAC was awarded the prestigious certification in just over 12 months – a testament to the responsible business practices already embedded within the agency. Their journey to B Corp Certification™ is rooted in a series of impactful initiatives that align with the mission to balance people, planet, and profit:

Setting reduction targets to reducing its global environmental footprint

Launching Clean Media Lab to help clients decarbonise their media and meet sustainability goals

Fostering an inclusive and equitable workplace and creating more inclusive pathways for diverse-owned businesses through its Partners for Progress program

“Assembly has always led with purpose, and achieving B Corp certification™ is just one of the ways our values are being realised,” said Gaby Sethi, Global Head of Impact at Assembly, adding, “Our global mission is ‘to find the change that fuels growth,’ and we’re committed to our pursuit of growth and progress in sustainability”

As Assembly looks to gain B Corp Certification™ in India, MENA and North America, the company is leveraging its global network to drive a consistent commitment to purpose-driven business practices. By expanding its certification footprint, Assembly aims to unify its efforts under a shared framework, ensuring measurable impact across all regions. This achievement reflects the agency’s ongoing commitment to embedding purpose into every aspect of its business.

ABOUT ASSEMBLY APAC

Assembly is the modern global omnichannel media agency, bringing data, talent, and technology together to find the change that fuels growth for the best brands on the planet. Our approach connects big, bold brand stories with integrated, global media capabilities that deliver performance and drive large-scale business growth. Our work is powered by our proprietary, in-house technology solution, STAGE, and led by our global talent base of over 2,300 people around the world. We’re purpose-driven at our core and pioneers in social and environmental impact in the agency world. Assembly is a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing. For more information, visit assemblyglobal.com.

ABOUT B LAB™:

B Lab™ is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, the global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies — known as B Corps™ — who are leading the way. To date, the B Corp™ community includes over 850,000 workers in over 9,000 B Corps™ across 103 countries and 162 industries, and more than 300,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. B Lab™ has created and led efforts to pass over 50 corporate statutes globally that enable stakeholder governance. To learn more and join the movement, visit www.bcorporation.net .

