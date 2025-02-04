Bybit Crypto Ark Experience Store: Bringing the Open Ecosystem to Life in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, redefines the ecosystem experience at the heart of MENA’s Web3 hub with the first brick and mortar Bybit Crypto Ark Experience Store. At the exclusive opening event on Jan. 17 at the Bybit headquarters, the brand new space was unveiled to the global crypto community.

A New Chapter in Ecosystem-Driven Innovation

Welcoming diverse members of the crypto ecosystem, Bybit gave over 100 attendees a glimpse of Web3’s future through an immersive experience at Bybit’s famed Crypto Ark. The guests were treated to an evening of inspiring conversations and crypto innovations. Panels and pitches captured the latest trends and revolutionary solutions in crypto, featuring prominent guest speakers and founders from The Crypto Hub, Tiny Trader, the storied Ghaf Capital, PWR Chain, Griffin AI, Moonring, Dragon Fram, among others.

Speakers from Bybit also opened up with a deep dive into the platform, showcasing the advanced products and features most popular among its users. The rapid-fire session provided visitors with an overview of Bybit’s comprehensive offerings, from wealth management, institutional solutions, VIP programs, to Web3 product innovation, all within an hour.

To The Heart of Innovation at the Crypto Ark

The new hub of blockchain and crypto innovation spans an impressive 16,000 sq. ft. at Dubai’s CBD, fully dedicated to community building and the BUIDL ethos of the Web3 generation. It manifests Bybit’s vision to create an open space for dialogues both on-chain and in real life, driving forward blockchain innovation through collaborations and trust.

“We welcome everyone who shares our passion for crypto and a smart-contract-enabled future, and it would be the highest honor to see changes materialize at the Bybit headquarters,” said Michelle D, UAE Country Manager at Bybit. “An ecosystem only thrives on a diverse supply chain of resources and talent. The Bybit’s Crypto Ark Experience Store provides traders with a space to explore and experience Bybit products, while offering builders a platform to test their ideas and turn their dreams into reality.”



Bybit Crypto Ark Experience Store

Bybit is committed to creating real-world impact with the global crypto community, and its door is open to entrepreneurs, traders, and blockchain technology enthusiasts who are looking for an intellectual home and creative space. Find out more about the the Bybit Crypto Ark Experience Store and stay tuned for future events: Application Form .

