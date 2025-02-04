Clarivate Reveals Medtech Breakthroughs Driving Growth in Pulsed Field Ablation Market

New e-book explores transformative medtech advancements in pulsed field ablation for atrial fibrillation treatment

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) a leading global provider of transformative intelligence and BioWorld by Clarivate, today published a new e-book, Pulsed field ablation: stunning growth shocks the atrial fibrillation market. The Clarivate e-book highlights new medtech breakthroughs in the pulsed field ablation (PFA) market, forecasting its future growth and showcasing the technology’s potential to transform the treatment paradigm for atrial fibrillation.

Cryoablation and radiofrequency (RF) ablation can cause damage to non-targeted tissues, such as the pulmonary vein, esophagus and phenic nerve. As a result, PFA has emerged as an appealing alternative for treating atrial fibrillation, attracting significant investment from companies worldwide. The technology leverages high-voltage, microsecond electrical pulses rather than thermal energy, enabling a safer, faster procedure with higher success rates and reduced recurrence rates. Consequently, electrophysiologists are rapidly switching to PFA and away from RF and cryoablation.

Juliane Ray, General Manager, Medtech, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Clarivate, said: “The evolution of cardiac ablation is at a pivotal moment, with pulsed field ablation emerging as a breakthrough that is reshaping treatment guidelines and expanding patient access worldwide. As clinical evidence continues to build, we are seeing a shift toward ablation as a first-line therapy, reinforcing the need for innovation in mapping, delivery systems, and procedural efficiency. This e-book explores the latest advancements and market dynamics, equipping stakeholders with the insights needed to anticipate the next wave of transformation in cardiac care.”

Andrew Lee, Vice President, Medtech, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Clarivate, said: “The rapid adoption of pulsed field ablation underscores its transformative potential in cardiac care, reshaping the treatment landscape and expanding access for patients worldwide. This e-book provides cardiologists and medical device companies with a comprehensive view of the latest advancements and trends, equipping them with the insights needed to navigate this evolving market. As PFA drives unprecedented growth and innovation, staying informed is crucial for making strategic decisions that align with this dynamic and rapidly expanding sector.”

Anette Boyle, Editor, BioWorld, Clarivate, said: “PFA may be the most significant Medtech advance in cardiology in the last decade – and it has certainly been the most rapidly adopted. With the total number of cardiac ablation procedures for atrial fibrillation expected to double in the next two to three years, major players and start-ups alike are racing to complete clinical trials and gain regulatory approvals. We expect to see brisk M&A in this area as companies lagging in development of their own products seek to leapfrog the competition and secure a slice of this hot market.”

Key updates and the forecast of the global PFA market featured in Pulsed field ablation: stunning growth shocks the atrial fibrillation market, include:

Key players: Companies and PFA systems, including FARAPULSE, Affera Sphere-9 and PulseSelect, gained regulatory approvals around the world and even more began clinical trials in 2024. While Johnson & Johnson’s VARIPULSE received FDA approval in November, the company indefinitely paused its limited U.S. rollout to investigate multiple neurovascular events associated with its use in January. Abbott Laboratories, the last of the big four players in the market to gain U.S. marketing authorization, completed enrolment in its VOLT-AF pivotal trial in October and could receive FDA approval as early as mid-2026, with CE mark likely in early 2025.

Companies and PFA systems, including FARAPULSE, Affera Sphere-9 and PulseSelect, gained regulatory approvals around the world and even more began clinical trials in 2024. While Johnson & Johnson’s VARIPULSE received FDA approval in November, the company indefinitely paused its limited U.S. rollout to investigate multiple neurovascular events associated with its use in January. Abbott Laboratories, the last of the big four players in the market to gain U.S. marketing authorization, completed enrolment in its VOLT-AF pivotal trial in October and could receive FDA approval as early as mid-2026, with CE mark likely in early 2025. Rapid expansion in international markets: PFA adoption grew exponentially with FDA approvals in the U.S. in late 2023 and early 2024. Mainland China , Japan and Australia all have three approved PFA systems, and the market for PFA in the Asia Pacific region is expected to surpass $1 billion over the next three to five years. China has several domestic manufacturers in the mix, making it a more competitive landscape for global firms. Japan alone could become a $300 million market by 2028.

PFA adoption grew exponentially with FDA approvals in the U.S. in late 2023 and early 2024. Mainland , and all have three approved PFA systems, and the market for PFA in the region is expected to surpass over the next three to five years. has several domestic manufacturers in the mix, making it a more competitive landscape for global firms. alone could become a market by 2028. Market value forecast: From a base of $300 million globally in 2023 and 5% of the atrial fibrillation market, Clarivate expects PFA to approach $8 billion in market value and capture more than 70% of the global atrial fibrillation market by 2028.

Pulsed Field Ablation: Stunning Growth Shocks the Atrial Fibrillation Market, offers an in-depth analysis of recent breakthroughs and the transformative potential of PFA technology featuring insights from the editor of BioWorld MedTech, Annette Boyle, and up-to-the-minute analysis from Clarivate’s Medtech experts.

To learn more about the Clarivate e-book, visit here.

To track developments in cardiac ablation and other medical technologies on a daily basis, subscribe to BioWorld MedTech, here: BioWorld MedTech: The Daily Medical Technology News Source.

The Electrophysiology Mapping and Ablation Device Market Insights series provides a comprehensive global market view with granular insights into market dynamics in the broader ablation market as well as the game-changing potential of PFA technology. Designed to ensure our customers have the most current and actionable data to guide their strategic decisions and drive progress toward a healthier future, the series draws on the expertise of Clarivate’s Medtech analysts, who leverage proprietary Clarivate Medtech Intelligence data, including Real World Data assets like claims data and PriceTrack. For the latest forecasts for Electrophysiology Mapping and Ablation Device geographical markets, see our Medtech Insights reports, here: Medtech Insights | Clarivate

About BioWorld

With writers and editors stationed around the globe, BioWorld MedTech, published by Clarivate, reports the breaking news and provides key perspective on thousands of innovative medical technologies and devices in development, the companies behind those candidates, the business development transactions that evolve the markets, and the regulatory hurdles that both challenge and guard the processes. The BioWorld group of news services (BioWorld, BioWorld Science, BioWorld MedTech and BioWorld Asia) has a long tradition of excellence in journalism. Collectively, the news services have been honored with 70 awards dating back to 1998.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media Contact:

Luna Ivkovic,

External Communications, Life Sciences & Healthcare

newsroom@clarivate.com