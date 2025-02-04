EBANX: E-commerce boosts consumer spending in Southeast Asia and India, outpacing other emerging markets

With a 122% increase over the next decade, consumer spending in this Asian region is expected to grow more than in Latin America and Africa, according to EBANX’s Beyond Borders 2025 study. E-commerce to accelerate at 14% per year by 2027

CURITIBA, Brazil, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Consumer spending in Southeast Asia and India is projected to increase by 122% over the next decade, outpacing other major emerging regions such as Latin America and Africa, which are expected to see growths of 57% and 103%, respectively. This surge, based on projections by the World Data Lab (WDL), is featured in the new edition of Beyond Borders, EBANX’s annual comprehensive study on the digital market and payment trends in emerging economies. The study can be accessed in full and for free at http://bit.ly/EBANXBeyondBorders2025 .

Driven by their youthful, tech-savvy populations and expanding digital ecosystems, Southeast Asia and India are experiencing an increase in e-commerce transactions, which is one of the main factors fueling the largest consumer spending growth among rising markets. According to Statista data in Beyond Borders, online sales are projected to grow by 14% annually across emerging Asian countries over the next two years, with India leading the charge.



João Del Valle, CEO and Co-founder of EBANX

“The digital transformation and burgeoning middle-class consumer base in rising markets position them as pivotal players in the global e-commerce landscape,” said João Del Valle, CEO and Co-founder of EBANX, a global payment service provider (PSP) specializing in payments in emerging markets. With exponential growth in e-commerce and booming consumer spending, Southeast Asia and India, along with Latin America and Africa, have been playing pioneering roles in the payments industry.

“There is ample potential for merchants, financial institutions, and other players to benefit from all the payment innovations emerging from rising economies,” stated Del Valle.

Payment innovations

Consumer demand for real-time, seamless, and cost-effective transactions has made UPI, mobile money, and Pix the leading alternative payment methods for online purchases in India, Kenya, and Brazil, respectively. UPI leads the overall online sales in India, with 55% of the country’s market, followed by mobile money, which accounts for 48% of Kenya’s total e-commerce, and Pix, with 40% of Brazil’s online purchases, according to data from Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI) in Beyond Borders.

Features like Pix Automático, set to launch in mid-2025, will unlock new recurring payment use cases and accelerate adoption in Brazil’s e-commerce. Beyond Borders’ exclusive projections reveal that Pix Automático could generate over USD 30 billion in online recurring payments within two years of its launch, per PCMI. This is a substantial figure, considering this credit card-dominated market vertical currently handles USD 50 billion annually in Brazil. EBANX’s study also predicts that the new recurring feature will account for 12% of all Pix’s online transaction volume by 2027.

Pix, UPI, and mobile money are also among the fastest-growing payment methods in online sales across emerging markets, expected to accelerate by 35%, 18%, and 16% per year by 2027, in that order. Debit cards are also one of the “game changer” payment methods, capturing 32% of the market across emerging economies, and still sustaining a 24% CAGR by 2027.

“Emerging markets are leading the global shift towards real-time payments, with innovations that match their populations’ demands for speed and convenience,” said the CEO of EBANX. “This results from an irreversible trend in the payments industry: the development of solutions completely adapted to local consumer behavior. And our report shows how this is taking place.“

To read EBANX’s Beyond Borders 2025 study, access http://bit.ly/EBANXBeyondBorders2025 .

