GC Labs strengthens global ties and explores new opportunities at Medlab Middle East 2025

YONGIN, South Korea, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GC Labs, a leading clinical laboratory in South Korea, announced the successful completion of the second day of the Medlab Middle East 2025, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), UAE between February 3-6.



An image of GC Labs’ booth installed at Medlab Middle East 2025 held at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), UAE

GC Labs has participated in the MENA region’s largest medical laboratory exhibition and conference for four consecutive years, leveraging its presence at Medlab to strengthen partnerships while actively exploring global market expansion and new business opportunities.

During the first two days of the exhibition, GC Labs achieved remarkable results, generating strong foot traffic and building connections with potential partners. Located at booth Z4.E49, GC Labs showcased its advanced diagnostic testing services, including tests for Alzheimer’s disease and Heavy metal exposure, tailored to meet the specific needs of the Middle Eastern market.

One of the highlights was GC Labs’ innovative digital pathology consulting service, which provides both primary diagnosis and second opinion. By digitalizing specimen slides, GC Labs enables real-time remote diagnosis and consultations for various pathology cases, significantly improving turnaround time and accuracy. Attendees expressed keen interest in the service, recognizing its potential to streamline workflows and to give partners a competitive edge.

In addition, GC Labs engaged in strategic discussions with its existing partners in the Middle East to foster mutual growth. The discussions focused on optimizing testing processes by integrating Laboratory Information System (LIS) through Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). The transfer of test methodologies was also reviewed, along with plans to expand into new business areas beyond the current test send-out business.

GC Labs officials said, “GC Labs finds the positive response and interest generated during the first two days of Medlab Middle East 2025. Our continued presence at this event underscores our commitment to delivering word-class diagnostic solutions and fostering strong partnerships in the region.”

GC Labs will continue to exhibit at Medlab Middle East 2025 until February 6 at booth Z4.E49.

About GC Labs

GC Labs is a Korea’s leading clinical laboratory which provides clinical and pathology reference testing supported by over 40 years of expertise. GC Labs consists of about 800 medical professionals and carries out over 5,000 test items, ranging from routine tests to highly specialized and esoteric assays. GC Labs provides more than 3,500 clients worldwide with unrivalled quality of tests, which is accredited by multiple regulatory agencies and accrediting organizations, such as the College of American Pathologists (CAP), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and others. Under the ultimate mission of ‘Pioneering a better healthcare for humankind’, GC Labs makes relentless efforts to give patients the quickest, the most accurate answers for the best outcomes.

For further information, please visit our website www.gclabs.co.kr/eng.