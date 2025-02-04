MDP+, Launches Aid Campaign for Victims and Firefighters of LA Wildfires

Donates skincare products and specialized skin repair kits to local residents and firefighters

Ongoing efforts to support relief work in collaboration with the local community

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MDP+, a global dermocosmetic brand, has launched a campaign to aid wildfire victims and firefighters in Los Angeles, promoting skin health recovery for local residents while expressing gratitude to the firefighters battling the fires.

The skincare kit for local residents offers exceptional skin recovery benefits, helping to soothe and restore damaged skin while providing daily protection against external stressors. Requests for the kit can be made via MDP+’s official Instagram account for the U.S. (@MDP_usa).

In addition, specialized restoration kits will be sent to key fire stations across LA to honor the dedication of firefighters. Ample quantities will be provided to ensure they reach both firefighters and residents nearby.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to those affected by the wildfires in LA, and we hope our donation helps support their well-being and return to normal life. Additionally, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the firefighters for their tireless efforts on the front lines to suppress the fires,” commented a representative from MDP+.

MEDIPEEL has entered the U.S. market with its export-exclusive brand “MDP+” and is committed to contributing to local communities as a socially responsible global business by engaging in diverse social contribution activities both domestically and internationally.

MEDIPEEL is the flagship brand of SKINIDEA, which is under MDP Holdings (CEO Michael Chung), a portfolio company of Morgan Stanley PE Asia (MSPEA). SKINIDEA is recognized for its innovative products integrating premium ingredients and patented dermatological technology. Exporting to over 75 countries worldwide, SKINIDEA develops high-performance skincare solutions through comprehensive research and clinical trials, ensuring both instant and long-lasting improvements tailored to various skin types.