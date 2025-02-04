SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Growing Challenges in the Legacy Semiconductor Equipment and Parts Supply Chain



SurplusGLOBAL Launches AI-Powered Global Platform ‘SemiMarket’ to Drive Innovation in the Legacy Semiconductor Ecosystem

The supply chain issues within the legacy semiconductor ecosystem are becoming increasingly severe. As semiconductor equipment manufacturers focus on advanced equipment, they have discontinued the supply and support of legacy equipment, significantly weakening the supply chain for 200mm fabs and older 300mm fabs. Currently, over 3,000 semiconductor fabs worldwide face these challenges, and even leading companies such as Samsung, TSMC, Intel, SK hynix, and Micron are not exempt.

Fabs that fail to secure essential equipment parts in a timely manner face critical risks, including production halts. Meanwhile, expensive semiconductor equipment parts often end up being scrapped as they struggle to find buyers. Semiconductor equipment parts dealers also face difficulties navigating complex distribution networks.

Launch of AI-Powered Global Marketplace ‘SemiMarket‘

For the past 25 years, SurplusGLOBAL has provided a wide range of legacy semiconductor equipment and parts solutions to fabs worldwide. While the company has been involved in sourcing obsolete parts, developing alternatives, recycling parts through the dismantling of used equipment, RF and PCB repair through its subsidiary EQ GLOBAL, and large-scale trading of surplus parts, meeting the diverse demands of customers has remained challenging.

Recognizing the need for a unified platform to collaborate with legacy semiconductor equipment and parts companies and address supply chain issues, SurplusGLOBAL has been developing ‘SemiMarket,‘ an AI-powered global marketplace, investing tens of billions of won (approximately USD 20–50 million) over the past five years through partnerships with companies worldwide.

Optimized Trading Environment with Global Network and AI Recommendation System

Leveraging its extensive global network and customer solution capabilities built from supplying over 60,000 used equipment units to more than 6,000 companies worldwide, SurplusGLOBAL is establishing SemiMarket as a hybrid online-offline platform.

SemiMarket efficiently connects buyers and sellers through its AI-driven recommendation system, supported by global networking and fulfillment services. This collaborative ecosystem of thousands of companies aims to resolve supply chain crises within the legacy semiconductor industry. Scheduled to launch in December 2025, SemiMarket.com is actively recruiting over 500 seller partners and has already attracted significant interest from major semiconductor fabs and parts dealers.

Construction of the World‘s Largest Semiconductor Equipment Parts Mall

Recognizing the limitations of an online marketplace alone, SurplusGLOBAL is also constructing the ‘SemiMarket Parts Mall,‘ a 39,670 square meter facility near its existing 69,422 square meter semiconductor equipment cluster. Slated for completion in May 2026, this facility will offer parts storage and display, parts recycling through equipment dismantling, and refurbishment services.

Furthermore, in response to requests from parts manufacturers and distributors, SurplusGLOBAL is expanding its product offerings to include new parts and consumables. Discussions are already underway with leading global semiconductor equipment manufacturers and parts suppliers regarding store openings within the mall. Participating companies will benefit from one-stop fulfillment services, including sales, storage, repair, packaging, and logistics.

Strengthening Global Repair Services with EQ GLOBAL‘s Active Participation

One of SemiMarket’s core services is the enhancement of repair solutions. EQ GLOBAL, a subsidiary of SurplusGLOBAL, is the world‘s largest semiconductor parts RF and PCB repair company, with over 100 experts providing repair services in South Korea, Singapore, and China. Building on 24 years of accumulated expertise, EQ GLOBAL aims to deliver a broader range of high-quality repair services to SemiMarket customers.

Aiming to Become the World‘s Largest Legacy Semiconductor Platform

Through SemiMarket, SurplusGLOBAL plans to attract thousands of domestic and international buyers annually, creating synergies with global buyers visiting the SurplusGLOBAL Semiconductor Equipment Cluster for used equipment purchases. The company aims to transform its current website, SurplusGLOBAL.com, which attracts 3,000 daily visitors, into SemiMarket, with a goal of reaching 50,000 daily visitors by the end of 2026, establishing itself as the world‘s largest platform for legacy semiconductor equipment and parts.

CEO Bruce Kim: “A 25-Year Dream Realized Through AI“

Bruce Kim, CEO of SurplusGLOBAL, stated,

“SemiMarket is a platform business I‘ve dreamed of for 25 years. Since our founding in 2000, we‘ve aimed to establish a B2B e-commerce platform for global inventory and idle assets, but technical limitations led to early setbacks. However, over the past 25 years, we‘ve built the necessary networks, databases, and market experience, and with recent advances in AI technology, the SemiMarket project has finally become a reality.“

He added,

“SemiMarket will revolutionize the highly inefficient legacy semiconductor parts market through an AI-powered platform. With strong partnerships and collaboration systems with numerous customers, I am confident this business will be a resounding success.“

SurplusGLOBAL to Showcase SemiMarket at SEMICON KOREA 2025

Meanwhile, SurplusGLOBAL will participate in ‘SEMICON KOREA 2025‘ at COEX in Seoul from February 19 to 21, where it will showcase its AI-powered global platform, SemiMarket, along with innovative solutions for transforming the legacy semiconductor ecosystem.