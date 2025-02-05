AI & Genomics Advances Bring New Hope to Lung Cancer Burden in Asia

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Asia is the region most impacted by lung cancer, accounting for 63.1% of newly diagnosed lung cancers and 62.9% of lung cancer deaths worldwide(1).

Many countries have applied low-dose CT scans to screen for this deadly cancer to improve early detection and treatment outcomes. However, only the highest-risk population (heavy smokers) is advised to undergo low-dose CT scans routinely to minimize the risk of radiation-induced cancer during scanning rounds(2). Moreover, CT devices are not easily accessible for many people due to geographical and economic barriers.

Due to these limitations, multiple studies have pointed out surprising data: the current screening guidelines and eligibility criteria may miss over 50% of lung cancer cases in never-smokers(3); women are particularly vulnerable, with 83% of women in South-East Asia with lung cancer being never-smokers(4); non-smokers are diagnosed at a later stage than smokers (5); and about a third of lung cancer deaths occur in non-smokers(6).

New screening method leveraging AI and genomics technology advantages

SPOT-MAS is a blood test developed by Gene Solutions to detect multiple features of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) released from cancer cells, indicating if someone may have cancer. Previously, SPOT-MAS was validated as a multi-cancer early detection test in a longitudinal study involving 9,024 healthy people. While detecting multiple cancers, including lung cancer, in a single blood test is an aspirational goal, the key challenge lies in making it affordable for a large population.

To address this challenge, Gene Solutions integrates a multiomics tumor ATLAS with AI-driven feature engineering and deep learning models to analyze genetic, epigenetic, and fragmentomic data. This methodology offers a precise, non-invasive, and affordable test specifically designed for lung cancer screening. Through enhanced AI analysis and the incorporation of lung-specific features, the SPOT-MAS Lung test has demonstrated remarkable effectiveness, achieving 90% sensitivity and 92% specificity(7).

A new hope for lung cancer burden in Asia

With extensive connections to healthcare providers across Asia, Gene Solutions aims to introduce this smart blood test to clinical practice in early 2025 to support the urgent need for accessible lung screening. In the long run, a convenient and precise test like SPOT-MAS can increase the chances of early detection for at-risk populations and potentially reduce the mortality rate associated with late diagnoses.

Furthermore, ctDNA screening tests can serve as a companion tool to low-dose CT scans. In real-life practice, many CT scans yield ambiguous results, such as small lung nodules classified under LUNG-RADS (8), which might leave clinicians and patients uncertain about the malignancy status and the appropriate follow-up surveillance path. ctDNA screening results can thus support and guide diagnosis and surveillance strategies.

At the January event Personalized cancer care in Asia: Advancing Genomics & AI in Singapore, Dr. Nguyen Hoai Nghia, Founder of Gene Solutions, highlighted: “This technology represents a paradigm shift in lung cancer screening, particularly for underserved populations. By harnessing the power of ctDNA and AI, we aim to make blood-based cancer screening tests more accurate and more affordable, hence support more early detection and effective treatment outcomes.”



Dr. Nguyen Hoai Nghia announced the performance of the SPOT-MAS Lung test at the event “Personalized Cancer Care in Asia: Advancing Genomics & AI” at SGX Auditorium, Singapore, January 2025.

About Gene Solutions

Gene Solutions, a pioneering biotech company in Asia, is leading the way in leveraging advanced AI and ctDNA technologies for innovative cancer detection solutions. The company partners with over 4,500 hospitals and clinics across Southeast Asia and boasts a team of approximately 250 biology experts and technicians out of a total of 700 employees. Gene Solutions has published more than 50 peer-reviewed publications and conducted over 50 multi-center studies across the region. The company, recognized for its proprietary research and CAP-accredited laboratories in Singapore and Vietnam, combines multi-dimensional genomics with AI-driven approaches to transform cancer care.

