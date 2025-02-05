From 0 to 100 Trillion: The Rise of Sanyou Bio’s Intelligent Molecule Library

SHANGHAI, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In the field of biopharmaceuticals, every technological innovation has the potential to revolutionize treatment strategies. Sanyou Bio’s Intelligent Hundred-Trillion Molecule Library (AI-STAL) has emerged from scratch as a shining star, forged through a decade of relentless effort — growing from weakness to strength — gradually building a vast and advanced technological system that paves a new path for drug discovery. The AI-STAL platform not only witnessed the rapid development of biotechnology, but also foreshadowed a new direction for future biopharmaceutical research.

2015: The Emergence of AI-STAL

The year 2015 marked the inception of Sanyou Bio’s technological journey, laying the foundation for its core technology platform. The R&D team devoted itself to the development of display vectors, ultimately establishing a proprietary system with independent intellectual property rights. This process was far from smooth — our scientists delved deeply into phage display technology, rigorously screened, modified, and optimized various plasmid vectors. Through countless experiments and refinements, they successfully constructed a unique phage display plasmid vector with an unparalleled sequence. This achievement not only ensured Sanyou Bio’s autonomy and independence at the technical level, but also laid a crucial foundation for subsequent breakthroughs. At the same time, Sanyou Bio demonstrated remarkable foresight in conceptual design of molecule libraries, proposing the designs for multi-pathway antigen libraries and diverse molecule libraries. At that time, the conventional approaches to antigen and molecule library construction were relatively simple and limited. Through the integration and innovation of multidisciplinary knowledge from immunology, molecular biology, and other disciplines, our research team envisioned a strategy to obtain antigens from multiple sources and built diverse molecule libraries, catering to the growing and varied needs of drug R&D.

2016: The Beginning of Commercialization

In 2016, Sanyou Bio took a significant step towards commercialization. The team successfully integrated hybridoma technology with phage display technology, creating a powerful synergy. Hybridoma technology is known for producing highly specific monoclonal antibodies but suffers from issues such as low screening efficiency. In contrast, phage display technology offers high-throughput screening capabilities. By combining the strengths of both methods, Sanyou Bio’s researchers developed an innovative approach: first generating preliminary specific antibodies using hybridoma technology, and then further screening and optimizing these antibodies through phage display technology, significantly improving the quality and screening efficiency of the antibodies. Based on this technology, the team also advanced the conceptual design of synthetic and semi-synthetic antibody libraries. By employing artificial synthetic and semi-synthetic approaches, the team innovatively constructed antibody libraries with increased diversity and specificity, further strengthening the company’s technological portfolio. In terms of commercial applications, Sanyou Bio became a pioneer in the commercial application of mouse immune libraries in China. We brought our independently developed mouse immune library to the market, providing efficient antibody screening tools for many research institutions and pharmaceutical companies. This breakthrough quickly earned Sanyou Bio a good reputation and growing influence within the industry.

2017: The Strengthening of the Technological Foundation

In 2017, Sanyou Bio focused on sharpening its technological foundation. In the conceptual design of the 100-billion-level fully human antibody library, the team conducted in-depth research on the structure and functional characteristics of fully human antibodies, integrating advanced gene synthesis and cloning technologies to envision the construction of a vast fully human antibody library at the sub-trillion level. Through extensive preliminary studies and experimental simulations, the construction strategy and technical route for the library were determined. Simultaneously, the conceptual design of the common light chain library was also carried out. Our researchers discovered that the stability and compatibility of the light chain play a crucial role in antibody performance. This led to the proposal of building a common light chain library, providing a more stable and efficient source of light chains for subsequent antibody development. Additionally, Sanyou Bio further upgraded the mouse immune antibody library. By optimizing immunization strategies and screening workflows, the affinity and specificity of antibodies within the library have been improved, significantly increasing its application value in drug R&D.

2018: The Launch of AI-STAL 1.0

2018 was a milestone year for Sanyou Bio, marking major breakthroughs in the development of the first-generation molecule library. The team successfully constructed a 100-billion-level fully human antibody library, setting a new record in the industry. The construction process faced numerous challenges, including the complexity and difficulty of gene synthesis and the low efficiency of library assembly. By optimizing gene synthesis methods and adopting high-efficiency cloning technology and screening strategies, our researchers overcame many obstacles, ultimately creating a fully human antibody library with a molecule scale several times larger than previous billion-level libraries. With the significant increase in library capacity, the number of preferred lead molecules also increased dramatically, providing a broader selection of high-quality candidate molecules for drug R&D. In the same year, Sanyou Bio also successfully built and set a record for a 10-billion-level naïve single-domain antibody library. At the time, the capacity of largest available single-domain antibody library worldwide contained only more than 4 billion. Leveraging its advanced technology platform and innovative construction strategies, Sanyou Bio broke this limitation. The team extracted single-domain antibody genes from animals such as alpacas and optimized gene cloning and expression conditions to construct a naïve single-domain library at the 10-billion level eventually. By the end of the year, Sanyou Bio had also completed the construction of a billion-level common light chain library. Throughout this process, our researchers meticulously screened and assembled light chain genes to ensure the quality and stability of the common light chain library, laying a solid foundation for the subsequent development of a trillion-level common light chain antibody library.

2019: The Development of Single-domain Antibody Library

In 2019, Sanyou Bio made significant progress in the development of single-domain antibody libraries. The conceptual design of a trillion-level fully human antibody library advanced steadily. Through data analysis and technical summary of the previously constructed 100-billion-level fully human antibody library, the team proposed the idea of building a trillion-level fully human antibody library. The plan focused on further optimizing gene synthesis and library construction technologies to increase the diversity and complexity of antibodies. At the same time, Sanyou Bio successfully constructed a super 100-billion-level single-domain antibody library, once again setting a new record in the industry. To achieve this, our research team introduced innovative synthesis technologies and screening methods to improve both the quality and screening efficiency of the single-domain antibody library. In addition, the validation of the billion-level common light chain library was completed. Through a series of rigorous experimental verifications, the stability and effectiveness of the library in antibody construction were approved, providing a reliable source of light chains for antibody development in future.

2020: Deep Technological Advancements

In 2020, Sanyou Bio underwent a deep technological upgrade. In the conceptual design of humanized semi-synthetic antibodies, based on their in-depth understanding of the human immune system and antibody structure, the team proposed to construct a humanized semi-synthetic antibody library through a novel combination of artificial synthesis and genetic modification. They envisioned improving the degree of humanization and reducing immunogenicity while retaining the natural activity of antibodies. Simultaneously, the conceptual design of humanized single-domain antibody library was also carried out. In view of the unique properties of single-domain antibodies, our researchers focused on humanizing the single-domain antibody framework to enhance the safety and effectiveness of the molecules for use in human body, thus constructing the humanized single-domain antibody library. Additionally, the conceptual design of the common light chain library concept was been further refined. The team conducted in-depth molecular-level research on the structure and function of common light chain, providing critical theoretical support for constructing a more efficient and optimized common light chain antibody library.

2021: Establishment of 3 Trillion-level Antibody Libraries

2021 was another milestone year for Sanyou Bio, with the successful completion of three trillion-level antibody libraries. By setting another new record in the industry, the establishment of the trillion-level fully human recombinant antibody library was a groundbreaking achievement. During the construction process, the team employed advanced gene recombination technologies and highly efficient library screening methods, ensuring exceptional antibody diversity and quality in the library. Building upon this success, the construction of the trillion-level fully human semi-synthetic antibody library was also completed. This library represented an upgraded achievement through gene recombination between CDRs based on the trillion-level fully human antibody library. Using precise gene editing techniques, our researchers optimized CDR sequences, enhancing antibody specificity and affinity. Another major breakthrough, the trillion-level humanized single-domain antibody library was also successfully established in record time. This library was built upon a highly humanized single-domain antibody framework and constructed through precise directly synthesis with reference to the characteristics of CDR sequences in nature. In same year, the screening and validation of the first trillion-level molecule library achieved outstanding results. For a single target protein, the average number of lead molecules was as high as hundreds, and the diversity was extremely high, providing abundant high-quality candidate molecules for drug R&D.

2022: The Launch of Super-trillion-level Platform

In 2022, Sanyou Bio achieved new milestones in development of molecule library and platform integration. The trillion-level fully human common light chain antibi library was successfully constructed and set a record in the industry. This library effectively addressed the challenge of light and heavy chain mismatching in the construction of “Two-in-One” bispecific antibodies, providing strong support for the development of bispecific antibodies, dual-target or dual-epitope ADCs, and other antibodies. With this addition, the total capacity of Sanyou Bio’s four trillion-level antibody libraries reached an unprecedented 7 trillion. On June 3, 2022, Sanyou Bio integrated the super-trillion-level molecule library and related cutting-edge technologies into a unified, comprehensive platform, named it “Sanyou Super-Trillion Innovative Antibody Drug Discovery Platform (STAL)”, and officially released it to the public. STAL was designed to integrate a variety of advanced techniques and rich molecule library resources, providing a one-stop solutions for drug R&D. Meanwhile, the construction and verification of the 100-billion-level cyclic peptide molecule library was also successfully completed. By utilizing innovative peptide synthesis techniques and advanced screening methods, our researchers developed a cyclic peptide molecule library with unique structural and functional properties, opening new frontiers for cyclic peptide drug R&D.

2023: A Giant Leap in Library Capacity

In 2023, Sanyou Bio achieved a giant leap in the capacity of its super-trillion molecule library. The trillion-level peptide library was successfully constructed and set a record in the industry. The team made new breakthroughs in peptide synthesis technology and library construction methods, bringing the total capacity of the peptide library to 3 trillion. As a result, the cumulative library capacity of super-trillion molecule library exceeded 10 trillion. In October 2023, Sanyou Bio conducted a comprehensive review and official release of its Super-Trillion Innovative Biologics Discovery Platform, further refining the functions and service system. By the end of 2023, Sanyou Bio completed the construction and validation of the 100-billion-level Anti-Calin molecule library. Anti-Calin molecules possess unique structural and functional properties, offering broad application prospects in the field of targeted therapy. The successful development of such library provided a critical molecule resource for the development of related drugs.

2024: AI-driven Design

In 2024, Sanyou Bio introduced AI technology to assist in the design of molecule library. The proof of concept of the second-generation super-trillion single-domain antibody library was launched first. The team used AI algorithms to analyze and predict the structure and function of single-domain antibodies and optimize the library’s construction strategy. Through extensive simulation experiments and data analysis, the construction direction and key technical parameters of the second-generation super-trillion single-domain library were determined. In October 2024, the construction and verification of the second-generation super-trillion single-domain concept library was completed. At present, such second-generation single-domain library is being constructed in full swing. Simultaneously, the construction of the second-generation super-trillion peptide library is also being actively promoted. With the assistance of AI technology, the team optimized the sequence and structure of peptides to improve the quality and screening efficiency of the peptide library. In addition, the conceptual design of nucleic acid molecule library was also put on the agenda. Our researchers envisioned leveraging AI-driven design to construct nucleic acid molecule library with specific functions, paving new technical pathways for fields such as gene therapy.

2025: The Launch of AI-STAL 2.0

In January 2025, AI-STAL 2.0 was officially launched, initiating a multi-year plan to complete the construction and gradual deployment of the Intelligent 100-trillion Molecule Library. It is planned to launch 10-trillion novel single-domain library, fully integrate AI technology, optimize the gene sequence of single-domain antibodies through AI algorithms, and improve the diversity and specificity of antibodies in new molecule library. Meanwhile, AI will be integrated into the entire process of antibody discovery and optimization. From the design of antibody genes, the construction of libraries, to the screening and optimization of antibodies, AI is used throughout. Using AI algorithms in analysis and data-mining of large amount of biological data could quickly and accurately discovery potential antibody molecules, and then optimize them, greatly improving the efficiency and success rate of antibody R&D.

Future Outlook

Looking to the future, AI-STAL 2.0 will develop in a broader application. In terms of development direction, it explores towards 5 major directions, including indications, molecular formats, application scenarios, mini-programs, and important targets. In terms of molecular types, it covers 6 types of molecules, including fully human monoclonal antibodies, common light chain antibodies, humanized single-domain antibodies, cyclic peptide molecules, ADC molecules, and mRNA molecules, proving diversified molecular tools for the treatment of different diseases. In terms of application scenarios, it is adapted to 8 key scenarios, including ELISA, WB, IHC, IF, IP-ID, FC, SPA, and SPB. In terms of technology integration, 7 AI-driven programs are integrated, including de novo generation, epitope prediction, immunogenicity prediction, druggability prediction, specificity prediction, affinity predication, and one-click molecule design, to improve the intelligence level of R&D. In terms of disease research, it focuses on 9 major human diseases, including tumors, autoimmune, infection, metabolism, ophthalmology, neurology, cardiovascular, anti-aging, and various rare diseases. In terms of target exploration, it concentrates on in-depth research over 100K important targets to lay a solid foundation for the development of more innovative drugs.

Sanyou Bio’s Intelligent 100-Trillion Molecule Library (AI-STAL) has evolved from its inception in 2015 into a powerful technology platform in the field of biologics after 10 years of relentless effort and technological innovation. Moving forward, with the deep integration of AI technology and continuous expansion, AI-STAL will play an even more crucial role in tackling major human diseases, developing innovative drugs, and making outstanding contributions to human health globally.

About Sanyou Bio

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a high-tech biopharmaceutical company with the vision of “improving the quality of human life through innovative biologics” and the mission of ” to make the R&D easy for innovative biologics”. The company is headquartered in Shanghai, China, with subsidiaries in the United States, Europe, and other regions. It has over 20,000 square meters of R&D and GMP facilities that are currently in operation or under planning.

The company has established a world-leading preclinical intelligent and integrated R&D platform for innovative biologics, centered around an innovative platform of super-trillion antibody library. This platform accelerates the development of innovative biologics across four dimensions: new drug discovery, preclinical research, AI-assisted drug development, and frontier scientific research.

Sanyou provides a comprehensive “4C” business model for innovative biologics, combining differentiated CRO, integrated CDO, collaborative CPO, and specialized CRS. The company has built a global marketing network and established business with over 1,200 pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide. It has completed more than 1,200 new drug discovery and development service projects, with over 50 collaborative R&D projects, including 9 that have obtained IND approval. The company has also developed thousands of RUO reagents. Sanyou has also received a number of nationwide and Shanghai recognitions and awards.