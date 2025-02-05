IMAX Soars to Highest Grossing Chinese New Year Ever with $53 Million

IMAX Box Office in China’s Peak Moviegoing Period up +57% over Previous Best; Animated Blockbuster “Ne Zha 2” Leads the Way with $36 Million and Counting



NEW YORK, US and SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 February 2025 – IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) shattered its box office record for Chinese New Year, delivering $53 million during the 7-day holiday period concluded February 4. The busiest window annually for moviegoing in China, the 2025 Chinese New Year holiday saw IMAX exceed its previous record of $34 million set in 2023 by a whopping +57%. IMAX also delivered its highest attendance ever for the Chinese New Year, with 5.5 million admissions nationwide.

While the holiday has concluded, IMAX’s record-breaking slate of Chinese New Year films will continue to play throughout the IMAX China network for another month. IMAX delivered its highest market share of the holiday – 4.3% on only 1% of screens – and $7.3 million on the final day of the period, demonstrating the continued strength of the slate.

“Chinese New Year unleashed one of the most impressive surges in moviegoing we’ve seen in recent years, anywhere in the world — leaving a slew of broken IMAX records in its wake,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “This is a shot of adrenaline for moviegoing in China that comes at just the right time, with a tentpole heavy slate of local language and Hollywood films ahead for 2025.”

Enlight’s “Ne Zha 2” — the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 smash hit — led the way with $36 million. The film scored the biggest opening weekend in IMAX history for an animated film with $22 million and is already the fourth highest grossing IMAX local language release of all time. “Ne Zha 2” took just seven days to top its predecessor “Ne Zha,” which earned $35 million in China over its two-month IMAX run.

Alibaba’s fantasy “Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force” delivered $7.6 million and Bona’s naval drama “Operation Hadal” added another $2.7 million in IMAX. Both films featured IMAX-exclusive expanded aspect ratio. China Film Group’s martial arts actioner “Legend of the Condor Heroes: The Gallants” scored $3.7 million while Maoyan’s “Detective Chinatown 1900” contributed an additional $2.7 million in IMAX.

“The message from audiences is clear: IMAX is their first choice,” said Daniel Manwaring, CEO of IMAX China. “Riding on a stronger-than-ever audience preference, IMAX has transformed moviegoing into a cultural phenomenon and a social talking point. We deeply value their brand loyalty and are confident that we can carry this momentum throughout what is poised to be one of the strongest years for Chinese local language films.”

With the 2025 Chinese New Year slate, IMAX continues to expand its strategy of bringing local language films to audiences around the world. “Creation of The Gods II: Demon Force” and “Detective Chinatown 1900” were also released in select IMAX locations across 11 countries worldwide, bringing in more than $1.2 million outside of China. “Ne Zha 2” will be shown exclusively in IMAX theaters in Australia and New Zealand beginning February 6th.

The Chinese New Year slate will continue to play in China for the next month, alongside Disney’s “Captain America: Brave New World” and the re-release of the classic romance “In Mood for Love”.

