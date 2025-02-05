SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The KOREA INNOVATION FOUNDATION (INNOPOLIS) participated in Asia’s largest deep-tech event ‘SWITCH 2024’ held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from the 27th to the 30th and supported the global expansion of 10 excellent startups from South Korea.



KOREA INNOVATION FOUNDATION (INNOPOLIS) attended SWITCH 2024 with 10 Korean startups.

Attending to SWITCH 2024 under INNOPOLIS Pavilion, 10 excellent Korea startups has exhibited their newest technologies in various fields: artificial intelligence (AI) and eco-friendly technology, biotechnology, robotic, etc. and to increase global awareness and strengthen cooperation with overseas markets.

Additionally, INNOPOLIS Pavilion also attended SLINGSHOT pitching competition – the main event of SWITCH 2024 and a global startup competition and got qualified into the final round. AgosVision, which develops a wide-field 3D vision sensor, drew attention by being selected as a TOP 50 at SLINGSHOT 2024.

During SWITCH period, INNOPOLIS organized and operated various programs during SWITCH, such as the Global Demo Day, and AIMX Summit 2024, to enable the 10 startups to showcase their latest technologies and product excellence to the global market. First, at the INNOPOLIS Global Demo Day, they introduced the innovative technologies and products of startups to major investors and buyers in Southeast Asia and expanded global cooperation opportunities through B2B networking.

At the AIMX Summit 2024, INNOPOLIS held a Korean session with the theme of ‘AI Briefing and Update: South Korea‘ to introduce the AI technology trends and industry status of the special zone, and a total of six countries including Vietnam, the UK, Japan, Europe, China, and Korea participated to share the latest AI trends.

At the INNOPOLIS Global Demo Day, Edward Tay – SGTech Honoray Treasurer of SG Tech Singapore, also known as SWITCH Ambassador, has presented on the global market entry and cooperation network building of Korean companies, said, “Many VCs and buyers in Southeast Asia, including Singapore, are showing great interest in the innovative technologies and products of Korean startups”. And through this event, Korean startups has pitched and had business networking with global VCs from Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and attracted significant interest with their technologies, which is a milestone of for their future global expansion.