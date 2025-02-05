Latest service in Hong Kong from Japan. Easy, Healthy Company canteen「My Office Café」

HONG KONG, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In Japan, over 2,000 companies have introduced it in the four years since its release. A popular service in Japan is now available in Hong Kong.

Click here for more Info!：https://my-officecafe.hk/eng/



New service now available from Japan. Easy, Healthy Company canteen「My Office Café」

＜Meals at the office＞

At lunchtime, many restaurants are so crowded with people coming out of office buildings that it’s hard to get in right away. Even on rainy days or very hot days, it can be a hassle to leave the office to eat. It is also difficult to bring a lunch box every day.

My Office Cafe, a simple and healthy company meal service, is a special service that can quickly solve the stress of eating at the office.

My Office Cafe is a special service that can quickly solve such problems.

＜Service overview＞

“My Office Cafe” allows companies to support their workers and create a better working environment. My Office Cafe” is a service in which a subscribing company pays a service usage fee (from HK$2,300 per month) to allow its employees to enjoy inexpensive (HK$10 or HK$20) and tasty food easily and quickly at a low price. We lend a freezer and microwave oven, and keep a certain number of packs of our products available in the freezer every month. Employees can eat them whenever they like by purchasing the products of their choice from the freezer and heating them up themselves.

* Employees can choose to pay by cash or Payme or credit card.

＜About the operating company and food provided＞

The operating company SUGARLADY HONG KONG LIMITED expanded into Hong Kong in 2016 as the overseas base of the SL Creations Group. In 2023, we launched Hong Kong’s first welfare service, “My Office Café.” Since our company (our group) was founded in 1970, we have been providing our customers with products that are among the top in Japan in terms of safety and taste, without using synthetic chemical additives (umami seasonings, preservatives, coloring agents, etc.). SUGARLADY HONG KONG imports these carefully selected original products from Japan and provides them to everyone in the office.

Click here for a lineup of approximately 70 types of service products

https://my-officecafe.hk/wp-content/themes/o_p_frozen/src/images/common/menubook_eng.pdf

< Special offer＞

・【 Special offer 1】: Free tasting sample

・【 Special offer 2】: 1 month trial (free service charge)

・【 Special offer 3】: Service fee is half price for 2 months

＜For service inquiries, tasting samples, and trial applications＞

SUGARLADY HONG KONGLIMITED／Ms. Blinky Cheung

FLAT A ON 1st FLOOR, CLEVELAND MANSION, NO.5＆7 CLEVELAND STREET, CAUSEWAY BAY, HONG KONG

Business hour 10:00-18:00／Regular holiday : Monday, Sunday, Public Holidays

TEL：2562-2560 Whatsapp：+852 6825 5064