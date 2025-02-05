match.asia Redefines the M&A Process with Launch of AI Agent, match NAVI

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — match.asia, Southeast Asia’s premier M&A platform, has launched match NAVI, its proprietary AI Agent that leverages cutting-edge technology to automate key aspects of the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) process. With a curated marketplace model and a success-fee-only structure, match.asia is revolutionizing how M&A is conducted across the region, currently connecting over 250 sellers with a global network of 1,000+ investors.

Initially, match NAVI addresses two major challenges in the M&A process: investor outreach and marketing material preparation.

“Our mission is to connect every seller and adviser on our platform with the best global buyers for their business,” said Patrick Linden, Co-Founder of match.asia. “With match NAVI, what used to take weeks—manually researching, identifying, and reaching out to a curated investor list—can now be accomplished in a fraction of the time, ensuring greater speed and precision.”

The platform also utilizes AI to create high-quality M&A marketing materials, such as teasers and investment memorandums. “By leveraging advanced AI automation, we’ve significantly enhanced efficiency and quality, saving time and reducing costs while delivering better outcomes,” added Marcus Yeung, Co-Founder of match.asia.

These innovations solidify match.asia’s position as an industry leader, committed to making the M&A process better, more efficient, and accessible to a wider range of sellers, advisers, and investors.

For more information, visit www.match.asia.

About match.asia

match.asia is an AI-driven M&A platform that connects sellers, advisers, and buyers of Southeast Asian companies. By combining advanced AI with a marketplace model, match.asia simplifies and accelerates the M&A process, making it more cost-effective, efficient, and successful for all parties involved.